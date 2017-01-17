Celebrity Birthday 9ice is a year older today

In 2014, 9ice revealed his political interest to contest for a seat at the Federal House of Representatives.
9ice grew up in Bariga in Lagos but he is a south-westerner from Ogbomoso in Oyo State.
In 2014, 9ice revealed his political interest to contest for a seat at the Federal House of Representatives.
The pop star lost out during the primaries but was later named as a Special Adviser to the Oyo state Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.
He is the founder of Alapomeji Records.
Happy Birthday 9ice!