Burna Boy :  "Never compare me to anyone" singer says

According to the 'Check and balance' crooner, he worked hard to get to where he is and doesn't need any comparison.

  • Published:
Dance hall artiste, Burna Boy, has just issued a stern warning to fans and followers and all those comparing him.

"I'm 25 years old born 2/7/1991. I've never got no free gifts from no "Big man" or Politician Ever, I don't have no Sponsor, no support from anyone but God, My Fans, my Family and Gambo in Heaven.

ALSO READ: Singer says he discovered himself in Nigeria

The amount of times I've nearly lost my life alone should b proof that God is real. So please Never compare me to anyone, Ever! because No one can Swing on a bar in my Playground #TheRealest #Skrrrr #Rock$T⭐️R," he wrote.

ALSO READ: Singer says Nigeria is facing hard times because of recycled leadership

Just recently, Burna Boy kicked a fan in the face for trying to take off his socks.

The crooner was performing at Phyno's concert, Phynofest2016, where fans tried to strip him of his shoes and socks.

In video clips from the concert shared via Instgram page by HipTv, a fan can be seen untying one of his Nike Air Max sneakers before it was later taken off.

According to an Instagram user, c_codenwafor, who also shared a video from the concert, Burna Boy went a step further to take off the second shoe and tossed it at the fan.

The singer only got worked up when an attempt was made on his socks.

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

