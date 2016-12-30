Dance hall artiste, Burna Boy, has just issued a stern warning to fans and followers and all those comparing him.

According to the 'Check and balance' crooner, he worked hard to get to where he is and doesn't need any comparison.

"I'm 25 years old born 2/7/1991. I've never got no free gifts from no "Big man" or Politician Ever, I don't have no Sponsor, no support from anyone but God, My Fans, my Family and Gambo in Heaven.

The amount of times I've nearly lost my life alone should b proof that God is real. So please Never compare me to anyone, Ever! because No one can Swing on a bar in my Playground #TheRealest #Skrrrr #Rock$T⭐️R," he wrote.

Just recently, Burna Boy kicked a fan in the face for trying to take off his socks.

The crooner was performing at Phyno's concert, Phynofest2016, where fans tried to strip him of his shoes and socks.

In video clips from the concert shared via Instgram page by HipTv, a fan can be seen untying one of his Nike Air Max sneakers before it was later taken off.

According to an Instagram user, c_codenwafor, who also shared a video from the concert, Burna Boy went a step further to take off the second shoe and tossed it at the fan.

The singer only got worked up when an attempt was made on his socks.