Bukky Wright is a complete stunner in the new photos she shared on social media.
The 48-year-old actress looked ethereal and stunningly beautiful in the new photos, nothing like the mother of two strapping boys, and a grandmother of one.
Wright who had made her debut into acting in 1996, starring in the family drama, Super story, is also an entrepreneur, who runs a fashion house, a clothing line, B Collections, and a beauty spa, B Wright.
Bukky Wright is popular for her role in "Iyore," "Unforgivable," "Abeni," "Outkast," "Above Love," among others.