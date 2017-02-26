Bukky Wright Actress is ageless in new photos

Bukky Wright is a complete stunner in the new photos she shared on social media.

  • Published:

Bukky Wright is on another level with the new photos she shared via social media on Saturday, February 25, 2017.

The 48-year-old actress looked ethereal and stunningly beautiful in the new photos, nothing like the mother of two strapping boys, and a grandmother of one.

ALSO READ: Actress signs an endorsement deal

Bukky Wright play

Bukky Wright

(instagram)

 

Wright who had made her debut into acting in 1996, starring in the family drama, Super story, is also an entrepreneur, who runs a fashion house, a clothing line, B Collections, and a beauty spa, B Wright.

Bukky Wright play

Bukky Wright

(instagram)

 

Bukky Wright is popular for her role in "Iyore," "Unforgivable," "Abeni," "Outkast," "Above Love," among others.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

