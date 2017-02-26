Bukky Wright is on another level with the new photos she shared via social media on Saturday, February 25, 2017.

The 48-year-old actress looked ethereal and stunningly beautiful in the new photos, nothing like the mother of two strapping boys, and a grandmother of one.

Wright who had made her debut into acting in 1996, starring in the family drama, Super story, is also an entrepreneur, who runs a fashion house, a clothing line, B Collections, and a beauty spa, B Wright.

Bukky Wright is popular for her role in "Iyore," "Unforgivable," "Abeni," "Outkast," "Above Love," among others.