Brycee Adia Bassey Actress says Igbo men have sexy accents

The American bred Nigerian actress insisted that she has an admiration for accents of Igbo men, but has disclosed no reason for her interest.

  • Published:
The actress lamented about the high level of discrimination against internationally trained Nigerian actors, especially those who have acquired a western accent in the process. play

Brycee Adia Bassey

(Kamdora)

Bovi Popular comedian returns to movie set with '4-1-love'
Father’s Day Celebrities honour dads with words and pictures
Movie in the Making! Bimbo Manuel, Akin Lewis, Yvonne Jegede in "Better Than the Beginning"
'Runs' Watch Onyeka Onwenu, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Stephanie Linus in docu-drama on student-prostitution
Exquisite Lady of the Year (ELOY) Awards Cynthia Morgan, Seyi Shay, Yemi Alade, Wana Sambo, Ini Edo and others nominated
ELOY 2015 Brycee Adiah Bassey wins TV "Actress of the Year" award
Brycee Adiah Bassey Actress shares 5 things people don't know about her
Brycee Adiah Bassey Actress talks going nude for billion dollars, career, typecasting in Nollywood

U.S born Nigerian actress, Brycee Adia Bassey, has revealed how smitten she is about the accents of the Igbo men having disclosed that she considers them sexy.

The "Breathless" actress mentioned this while interacting on Tope Hassan's the Isoko Africa podcast where she analyzed some issues relating to discrimination of actors in Nollywood.

Brycee Adia Bassey play

Bassey, in her Isoko Africa podcast revealed that she has a fascination for the men who have an Igbo accent.

(Instagram)

 

She said, "I particularly love Igbo accent.

"Igbo men accent, I think are sexy.

"I don't know why. Don't laugh, but I love them."

The actress was also quick in stating the only speech articulation style she is not so thrilled about is the Akwa-Ibom type.

She puts it down in clear and straightforward  terms. This is an accent she is going to have a hard time learning.

"Akwa-Ibom accent. I cannot fake that accent to save my life," the actress stated.

Her reaction came at the back of comments regarding some of the challenges foreign trained actors encounter while dealing with filmmakers in Nigeria.

ALSO READ: "There is a lot of bias in Nollywood" - Actress

Bassey won the Best Actress of the Year accolade at the 2015 ELOY awards. play

Bassey won the Best Actress of the Year accolade at the 2015 ELOY awards.

(IMDb)

 

The actress announced in her podcast interview that she has secured some movie projects in the United Kingdom.

She quipped about how this will require her to work on acquiring a British accent in a bid to play her roles.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ebuka Obi-Uchendu "We miss you" media personality mourns mother-in-lawbullet
2 Pulse List Tonto Dikeh and husband are still together, here's proofbullet
3 Tonto Dikeh Actress' baby's face finally revealed [PHOTO]bullet

Celebs

Ikechukwu
Ikechukwu, Terry Tha Rapman A little beef never hurt anyone
Sarkodie and Tracy grass to grace tale in photos
Sarkodie 8 pictures that tell singer, girlfriend's grass to grace tale [Photos]
Funmi Iyanda
Funmi Iyanda "I never wanted to be married," Media personality says, Twitter reacts
Tonto Dikeh and husband, Churchill Olakunle Oladunni
Tonto Dikeh Actress' husband shuts down separation rumours