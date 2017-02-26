Bill Paxton has passed away at the age of 61 following complications during a surgery procedure.

Us Weekly reports that a representative for the family confirmed the sad news with a statement that read,

ALSO READ: Robert Vaughn dies at 83

"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery.

"A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."

According to TMZ, Paxton passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2017.

He is best known for his stellar roles in movies such as, 'Titanic', 'Aliens', 'Twister', amongst others.

The Hollywood actor is survived by his second wife, Louise Newbury, and two children, James and Lydia.

ALSO READ: Jay Bowdy commits suicide on Facebook live

Paxton was married to Kelly Rowan from 1979 and 1980.

May his soul rest in peace.