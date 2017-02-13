Big Brother Naija Don Jazzy wades in on CoCoIce nipple-baring act

This comes after CoCoIce was evicted from the house on Sunday, February 12, 2017.

  • Published:
Don Jazzy

CoCoIce became the third housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija show on Sunday, February 12, 2017.

But this comes after she was watched breastfeeding Bassey during a game of truth or dare.

On Saturday, February 11, 2017, CoCoIce had pulled an epic stunt, by breastfeeding Bassey during a game of truth or dare.

After that, she still got evicted!

Big Brother Naija - Cocoice and Bassey play

Big Brother Naija - Cocoice and Bassey

 

Don Jazzy then waded into the controversy after her eviction.

The Mavin boss took to twitter yesterday, February 12, 2017, tweeting, "Eyaaa nipple wey dem suck no save cocoice?? There u have it young ones. Protect ur nips."

 

The tweet has since gotten over 700 retweets and over 500 likes.

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

