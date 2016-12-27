Bez Idakula :  Music star reveals son's face

Soul singer, Bez Idakula, has just revealed his ittle boy's face! Bez who welcomed his baby boy with wife, Bolatito, after two years of marriage shared the photo of his baby in celebration of Christmas.

"My love to all who supported us for #bezlive. We all made history together! Wishing you all the best of the season, keep shining! Merry Christmas!!" he wrote.

Bez shared the news of his wife's delivery on Sunday, July 17, 2016, on Instagram. He wrote, "God blessed @titoidakulaand I with a King! #grateful #greatness#blessed".

The couple lost a child before now. The singer's wife revealed in 2015 in an emotional post about the loss of their newborn child.

All that is now in the past as the pair, who reportedly dated four years before getting married, have now been blessed with their bundle of joy.