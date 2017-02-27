Beyonce Pregnant star stuns at Weinstein pre-Oscar party

Queen Bey and her music magnate husband made a surprise showing at Harvey Weinstein's Beverly Hills party for Lion.

A pregnant Beyoncé was spotted at the Weinstein Company's pre-Oscars bash on Saturday night, February 25, 2017.

And my-oh-my was she glowing?

play Beyonce and Jay Z at the Weinstein pre-Oscar party (Google)

With an entourage, her husband, Jay-Z,the plus two in her tummy and according to the LA Times, "half a dozen bodyguards" in tow.

play Beyonce and Jay Z at the Weinstein pre-Oscar party (Instagram)

 

Queen Bey and her music magnate husband made a surprise showing at Harvey Weinstein's Beverly Hills party for Lion, with Beyoncé looking elegant in a blue-green dress and elaborate jewels.

play Beyonce and Jay Z at the Weinstein pre-Oscar party (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Beyonce will no longer be performing at the 2017 Coachella festival, following doctor's orders.

She has been warned by her doctors to avoid unnecessary rigorous exercise that could otherwise hurt her pregnancy. "Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment and Festival producer Goldenvoice said in a statement to the Associated Press (AP).

 "However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding." Goldenvoice added.

A few weeks back however the pregnant Beyonce performed at the Grammy Awards, where she won two honors for her album, "Lemonade."

