Beverly Osu Actress starts 2017 with savage clap back

Beverly Osu's savage clapback is everything we need in 2017.

  • Published:
Beverly Osu play

Beverly Osu

(pulse)

It seems like 2017 will be no different for celebrities when it comes to clap backs from celebrities to trolls.

Beverly Osu jumped right in with hers when someone took it upon their self to give her unwanted makeup advice.

play

 

The makeup adviser commented on an Instagram photo of hers, writing, "I hope your new Year resolution is to get a new makeup artist."

Beverly Osu clapback play

Beverly Osu clapback

(instagram)

 

Osu was very quick to reply and put the troll in her place. She replied,

"I hope your New Year goal is to get customers cuz ur store looks likes 90's trend boutique.... but when i get a new makeup artist, i will send her to you, for a serious makeover.... 2017 dear, dnt be in the past, upgrade ur mindset. God bless."

Celebrities are not smiling this year, even as more and more awareness on cyber bullying are being raised.

2016 was the year for clapbacks, and it ranged from plain insults to polite rude prayers but knowing Nigerians, it has done little to keep them from sharing their opinions on basically everything.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

