Beverly Osu Actress starts 2017 with savage clap back

It seems like 2017 will be no different for celebrities when it comes to clap backs from celebrities to trolls.

Beverly Osu jumped right in with hers when someone took it upon their self to give her unwanted makeup advice.

ALSO READ: Actress' birthday bash in photos

The makeup adviser commented on an Instagram photo of hers, writing, "I hope your new Year resolution is to get a new makeup artist."

Osu was very quick to reply and put the troll in her place. She replied,

"I hope your New Year goal is to get customers cuz ur store looks likes 90's trend boutique.... but when i get a new makeup artist, i will send her to you, for a serious makeover.... 2017 dear, dnt be in the past, upgrade ur mindset. God bless."

ALSO READ: Actress marks Ash Wednesday

Celebrities are not smiling this year, even as more and more awareness on cyber bullying are being raised.