Benita Okojie Gospel singer mourns death of father

The loss was a sad one for the singer but she stayed positive all the way by focusing on fond memories of the deceased.

Gospel singer, Benita Okojie has taken to her Instagram to mourn the death of her father who recently passed away.

Though saddened by the loss, the demise of the elderly man wasn't all sobs for the singer who chose to focus on the positive impact the deceased had on her.

Benita Okojie's late father. play

Benita Okojie's late father.

(Instagram)

 

Okojie, who broke the news of his passing on Thursday, February 16, 2017 was quite thankful for the support her father provided in choosing a career.

"My hero and father has gone to be with Jesus. He made such great impact in my life and in the lives of so many people. I'm eternally grateful to God that you walked me down the aisle.

"Quizzed my then boyfriend like every father would , gave your consent and enjoyed that day and many other months with us.

"I love you with all my heart. Thank you for believing in us (your children) and seeing to it that we all followed our passion.

"Thank you for your legacy.

"No more tears anymore. Now its celebration. You will be celebrated for life. Mummy misses you like crazy but she knows you're with Jesus.

"You remain in our hearts forever. THANK YOU, OBU SIR!!

"Jesus is coming soon so I know we will see in heaven soon.

"Till then, rest with Jesus Baba Benita."

Now a fully grown woman, the 'Osemudiamen' songster was one of the favourite music sensation that graced the late nineties.

Despite choosing the less popular gospel genre, the singer managed to capture hearts with a couple of her numbers.

She has grown into quite a lady since that time having recently gotten married to her heartthrob, Olawale Adeyina in November 2016.

