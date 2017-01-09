Basketmouth "My jokes are always universal", Comedian speaks on widespread acceptance

The stand-up comic puts down his acceptance outside Nigeria to his ability to reinvent his jokes to suit his audiences.

  • Published:
Basketmouth, taking up host duties at the Soundcity MVP Awards 2016. play

(Pulse)

Stand-up comedian, Basketmouth has attributed his success outside the shores of Nigeria to his reinvention and creativity.

The comic, who spoke to the BBC's Peter Okocha in an interview revealed that he often tweaks his jokes to represent the society where he is performing.

Basketmouth's interview with BBC News' Peter Okocha. play

(LIB)

 

This has been the obvious reason for his sustained excellence as a jokester.

“I try as much as possible to make my materials universal. So that way, I don’t goof.

"When I come the UK to do my gigs or even in America, I try as much as possible to avoid saying anything about Nigeria.

"These guys don’t know anything about Nigeria. My jokes are always universal, which is the reason I can easily break into those grounds,” he said.

Basketmouth play

(Instagram)

ALSO READ: Comedian meets Mayor of Brent

Basketmouth is regarded as one of Nigeria's elite comedians whose acceptance into the entertainment sphere was almost instant.

He has performed at major events, as well as becoming the face of various local and international corporate brands.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

