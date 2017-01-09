Stand-up comedian, Basketmouth has attributed his success outside the shores of Nigeria to his reinvention and creativity.

The comic, who spoke to the BBC's Peter Okocha in an interview revealed that he often tweaks his jokes to represent the society where he is performing.

This has been the obvious reason for his sustained excellence as a jokester.

“I try as much as possible to make my materials universal. So that way, I don’t goof.

"When I come the UK to do my gigs or even in America, I try as much as possible to avoid saying anything about Nigeria.

"These guys don’t know anything about Nigeria. My jokes are always universal, which is the reason I can easily break into those grounds,” he said.

ALSO READ: Comedian meets Mayor of Brent

Basketmouth is regarded as one of Nigeria's elite comedians whose acceptance into the entertainment sphere was almost instant.

He has performed at major events, as well as becoming the face of various local and international corporate brands.