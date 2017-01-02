Home > Celebrities >

Basketmouth :  Comedian shows off daughter with ex-girlfriend [PHOTO]

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth has shared a photo of a little girl he had with his ex-girlfriend for the first time on social media.

The comedian wishing fans and followers a happy new year took to Instagram to share an adorable photo collage of his kids.

play Basketmouth shares this adorable collage of kids, Jason, Amy and Janelle (Instagram)

 

"My kids...God's greatest gift. @Jason @Amy @Janelle

Happy New Year from the Okpocha Clan," he captioned the shot which has since garnered over 100 comments.

Meanwhile, Basketmouth has declared he's running for the Nigerian presidency come 2019.

Basketmouth, who vowed to run for Nigerian presidency if Trump wins, is keeping to his promise and has now declared his intention to run in 2019.

He took to Instagram on November 9, 2016, writing, "My Esteemed people, in fulfillment of my threat/promise regarding the outcome of the just concluded #uspresidentialelection .

I am announcing my candidacy for the Office of the President of our dear country in the 2019 general elections. Consultations are ongoing and I will announce at a future date under what party. #MakeNigeriaBRIGHTAgain."

In an interview with The Cable News, Basketmouth took time to comment on Nigeria's last presidential election which was won by Muhammadu Buhari.

He criticized Buhari's predecessor, President Goodluck Jonathan, whose administration  was dominated by allegations of corruption.

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

