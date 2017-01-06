Basketmouth Comedian meets Mayor of Brent

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth is currently in Wembley where he met the Mayor of London.

The actor is currently there ahead of his comedy show: Lords Of The Ribs.

Basketmouth met with the Councillor Parvez Ahmed; elected Mayor Of Brent who's borough covers the Wembley Arena and Leader of Council Councillor Muhammed Butt.

The Borough of Brent is one of the most densely diverse parts of outer London, which is heavily populated by Africans, the Mayor of Brent expressed to Basketmouth. This is one of the reasons why The Mayor Of Brent is excited to host the first African Comedian to ever take on the Wembley Arena.