Basketmouth Comedian gets knighted by the Queen of England?

The comedian took to Instagram today, Friday, January 13, 2016, to reveal the news to fans and followers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Basketmouth gets knighted by the Queen of England play

Basketmouth gets knighted by the Queen of England

(Instagram)

Basketmouth "My jokes are always universal", Comedian speaks on widespread acceptance
Basketmouth Comedian meets Mayor of Brent
Basketmouth Comedian shows off daughter with ex-girlfriend [PHOTO]
Seyi Law Comedian is serious about running for presidency in 2019
Basketmouth Have you seen this photo of comedian with his 'girlfriend'?
Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 Wizkid, Tekno, Sauti Sol, Olamide win big at this year's edition
Pulse List 2016 Top 10 Controversial Moments in Nigerian pop culture
Pulse List 2016 7 controversial celebrities of 2016
Basketmouth Ace comedian receives 2016 Flytime Appreciation Award
Headies 2016 Bovi shades Daddy Freeze on stage

Ace comedian Basketmouth has revealed he is now a Knight!

The comedian took to Instagram today, Friday, January 13, 2016, to disclose this news to fans and followers.

play Basketmouth gets knighted by the Queen of England (Instagram)

ALSO READ: Comedian shows off daughter with ex-girlfriend [PHOTO]

"Guess who just got knighted by the Queen of England......I'm humbled, God is truly amazing. Your majesty, thank you for the great honor....yours truly Sir Okpocha Bright."

"Now I'm officially the Lord of the rib," he wrote alongside another shot.

For all we know, it could be another joke by the jester as the Queen is currently ill and those people look like wax figures.

The popular comedian was recently in Wembley where he met the Mayor of London. The actor is currently there ahead of his comedy show: Lords Of The Ribs.

Basketmouth meets Parvez Ahmed, Mayor of Brent play

Basketmouth meets Parvez Ahmed, Mayor of Brent

(Press)

Basketmouth met with the Councillor Parvez Ahmed; elected Mayor Of Brent whose borough covers the Wembley Arena and Leader of Council Councillor Muhammed Butt.

Meanwhile, Basketmouth, who vowed to run for Nigerian presidency if Trump wins, is keeping to his promise and has declared his intention to run in 2019.

He took to Instagram on November 9, 2016, writing, "My Esteemed people, in fulfillment of my threat/promise regarding the outcome of the just concluded #uspresidentialelection .

Basketmouth, taking up host duties at the Soundcity MVP Awards 2016. play

Basketmouth, taking up host duties at the Soundcity MVP Awards 2016.

(Pulse)

 

I am announcing my candidacy for the Office of the President of our dear country in the 2019 general elections. Consultations are ongoing and I will announce at a future date under what party. #MakeNigeriaBRIGHTAgain."

Goodluck to the comedian!

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Eva Alordiah Rapper's fiancé addresses Wizkid's epic Headies snubbullet
2 Falz 5 hilarious photos of music star in Tanzaniabullet
3 Davido Music star is balling, acquires 2017 Mercedes GLA250bullet

Celebs

Ibinabo Fiberesima and Uche Egbuka
Ibinabo Fiberesima Actress' 2 year old marriage is over
Victoria Inyama
Victoria Inyama Actress wades into Tonto Dikeh's apology to Mercy Johnson
Kanayo O Kanayo
Kanayo O Kanayo 54 year old actor now studying law
Tonto Dikeh and husband, Churchill Olakunle Oladunni
Tonto Dikeh Actress' marriage reportedly crashes as she apologises to Mercy Johnson