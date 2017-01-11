Barack Obama Michelle Obama shares throwback family photo as she tells America goodbye

As they prepare to leave the White House, First lady Michelle Obama shared an adorable throwback of her husband, Barack Obama and their girls, Sasha and Malia.

The soon to be former first lady wrote alongside the cute picture shared on Instagram today, January 11, 2016, "So proud of POTUS and all that we've accomplished together. What an incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo‎‎"

The shot has since garnered over 681, 000 likes, reposts and comments.

This comes after Barack wiped away tears as he paid tribute to his teenage daughters and to Michelle Obama, his "best friend," at the emotional close of a farewell address in his adoptive city of Chicago Tuesday.

play

 

"Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the south side, for the past 25 years, you have not only been my wife and mother of my children, you have been my best friend," Obama told the first lady, seated before him dressed all in black.

"You took on a role you didn't ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor," he told her, at one point pulling out a handkerchief to dab away tears -- as the crowd of 18,000 cheered wildly.

"A new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You've made me proud. You've made the country proud."

It was in Chicago that the Obamas met, that their daughters were born, and as the president put it in a Facebook post ahead of the speech, "for Michelle and me, Chicago is where it all started."

