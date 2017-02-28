Banky W "Just a part of the house was on fire" singer tells Pulse

According to Banky W, a room in his Lekki home caught fire contrary to numerous reports.

Banky W's home gutted by fire

Banky W's home gutted by fire

Saeon Rapper chooses Banky W as mentor in industry

The home of music star Banky W caught fire.

Contrary to numerous reports, a room in the award winning singer's home caught fire and not the entire house. Banky W exclusively revealed to Pulse that it was a minor fire incident that happened in the early hours of tiday, Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

"Just a part of the house was on fire, thanks to an air conditioner. No lives were lost. Everything is fine. Thank God" Banky W told Pulse.

Several websites ran with the story that Banky W had lost properties worth millions of Naira as fire gutted his Lekki home.

The property located along Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos caught fire because of a faulty air conditioner, Punch reports. A neighbour to the artiste told claims that the fire was believed to have started around 6 am.

Banky W recently visited the Big Brother Naija house which created a sensation of sorts as one of the contestants Gifty said she did not know him. She also added that the singer is proud.

According to her, he had acted like he was paid to come and 'impress' the housemates. "I didn't feel his presence," she said.

Gifty later apologised for her comments about Banky W.

