Annie Idibia Actress is an adorable step-mum [PHOTOS]

His step mum actress,  Annie Idibia took to Instagram with adorable photos of the both of them wishing him well.

  • Published:
(Instagram)

2face‘s first son Nino Idibia turned a year older on Sunday, January 15, 2016.

play Annie Idibia and Nino (Instagram)

 

"11 years ago our Fabulous Nino was born…. The King of the house.. mama loves soooooooooo much very eloquent .. very smart..great leader!!! We had so much today. I love you Son, now and always. God bless u," she captioned the shot that has since gained over 24,000 likes.

play Annie Idibia and Nino (Instagram)

Nino is the older of 2Baba’s two sons with Sunmbo Adeoye, now a motivational speaker and married to a pastor

At 11, Nino is already towing the path of his legendary father. A rising star himself, Nino is a soccer player, chess player and saxophonist.

play Screenshot of Nino Idibia's Instagram account (Instagram)

