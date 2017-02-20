Angelina Jolie Actress finally opens up on split from Brad Pitt

Jolie who revealed plans to end her marriage with fellow star, Brad Pitt, last year says it was for the 'health of the family'.

Angelina Jolie Pitt filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September and is seeking sole custody of their six children play

Angelina Jolie Pitt filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September and is seeking sole custody of their six children

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)

Angelina Jolie in a recent interview has spoken about her family and the 'infamous' divorce saga.

Jolie who revealed plans to end her marriage with fellow star, Brad Pitt, last year says it was for the 'health of the family'.

Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie play

Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie

(Reuters/Rick Wilking)

Last year September Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt citing irreconcilable differences but it was later claimed that Brad was being abusive to one of his kids while travelling on their private jet.

Speaking about her divorce for the first time, she told BBC World News, "I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and we are a family, and we will always be a family."

"It was very difficult," the actress, 41, added. "Many people find themselves in this situation. My whole family have all been through a difficult time.

My focus is my children, our children," she explained to the BBC.

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie play

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie

(Getty Images)

"We are and forever will be a family and so that is how I am coping. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer," she said.

Jolie and Brad Pitt have been together since 2004 before finally tying the knot in 2014.

The estranged couple have six children between them.

