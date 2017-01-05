Alexx Ekubo Here's why we think actor might still be single

But we think the actor might still be single or maybe living the single live.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Reports have it that Alex Ekubo is dating hot model, Fancy Acholonu. The actor who has never been linked with any woman is said to be involved in a serious relationship with the top model.

Apparently, they met sometime last year and talks of marriage are currently going on. But we think the actor might still be single or maybe living the single live.

First off, Alexx spent Christmas day alone without rumoured bae.

play Alexx Ekubo, IK Ogbonna and Rukky Sanda (Instagram)

Spent new year with friends and family.

play Alexx Ekubo with friends (Instagram)

Although Fancy was spotted with the actor on new year's day, he tagged the photo as "Faith, Family & a Few good Friends... ( all i Really Need) 2017 in View."

Fancy, on the other hand, spent Christmas in her hometown Owerri, Imo.

play Fancy in her hometown (Instagram)

She got back to Lagos for new year. Hung out with Alexx and friends and is currently exploring the country alone.

Meanwhile, watch this video of Alexx goofing around.

 

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

