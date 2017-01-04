Alex Ekubo Actor reportedly dating model, Fancy Acholonu

  • Published:
Alex Ekubo looking dapper play

Alex Ekubo looking dapper

(Instagram)

Alexx Ekubo Nollywood actor hangs out with Nwanko Kanu’s wife in London
Alexx Ekubo “I’m single for now” declares Nollywood hunk
#ManCrushMonday Alexx Ekubo, Nollywood heartthrob
Photo of the Day If Alex Ekubo were a superhero
Alexx Ekubo Actor can't wait to have a son like his pal IK Ogbonna
Alex Ekubo Vs I.K Ogbonna Which actor is smarter?
Alex Ekubo Nollywood actor spills on politics and entertainment
Alex Ekubo Watch the actor's skydiving adventure in London
Alex Ekubo Actor goes diving, skating in UK

Alex Ekubo is reportedly dating super hot model, Fancy Acholonu, and things are pretty serious between the pair.

LIB reports that the Nollywood actor who has never been linked with any woman before now is reportedly engaged in a serious relationship with the top model.

ALSO READ: “I’m single for now” declares Nollywood hunk

Alex Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu play

Alex Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu

(LIB)

 

According to LIB, the pair met sometime in 2016 and close sources say that the eligible bachelor is seriously considering taking the marriage plunge.

Fancy Acholonu play

Fancy Acholonu

(instagram)

 

Although Ekubo was previously vocal about his single status in 2015, the actor has been mostly quiet about this since then.

Fancy Acholonu play

Fancy Acholonu

(instagram)

 

ALSO READ: Watch the actor's skydiving adventure in London

Considering the fact that the pair reportedly hooked up in 2015, it would explain a lot and what with most celebrities going the secret route with their relationships, anything is possible.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Tiwa Savage, Tee Billz Here's proof estranged couple spent Christmas...bullet
2 Funke Akindele Actress hosts housewarming partybullet
3 Julius Agwu Actor spotted 1st time since health scarebullet

Celebs

Mercy Johnson and family
Mercy Johnson Here's what your favourite star has been up to!
Between Chris Brown, Soulja Boy and karrueche
Chris Brown, Soulja Boy All the juicy details from music star's beef
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Star slams divorce rumours with adorable family video
In 2012, risque grainy snaps of the former Kate Middleton wearing nothing but a black and white bikini bottom while on holiday were published in French media
Kate Middleton Topless snaps trial delayed by four months