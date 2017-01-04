Alex Ekubo Actor reportedly dating model, Fancy Acholonu

Alex Ekubo is reportedly dating super hot model, Fancy Acholonu, and things are pretty serious between the pair.

LIB reports that the Nollywood actor who has never been linked with any woman before now is reportedly engaged in a serious relationship with the top model.

According to LIB, the pair met sometime in 2016 and close sources say that the eligible bachelor is seriously considering taking the marriage plunge.

Although Ekubo was previously vocal about his single status in 2015, the actor has been mostly quiet about this since then.

Considering the fact that the pair reportedly hooked up in 2015, it would explain a lot and what with most celebrities going the secret route with their relationships, anything is possible.