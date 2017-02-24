AKA, Bonang Matheba Rapper finally admits breakup was a marketing strategy

When South African rapper, AKA, woke up on Valentine's day to announce his breakup with Bonang Matheba, the world thought he was crazy.

Apparently, it was just a ruse for his new song 'Caiphus song'.

The rapper in an interview with South African magazine, The Plug, revealed that he never broke up with Bonang, saying that it was just a way to get people to talk about him before he dropped his new music.

According to him, "Originally I had wanted to drop the song on Valentine’s Day. I thought that this would be way too obvious.

So I was watching the Grammy’s I think, around Wednesday/Thursday last week and obviously saw the whole Adele acceptance speech where she mentioned that Lemonade was a huge moment for the culture or whatever," he said. Adding, "I got the idea that instead of Valentine’s Day, I should do something kind of anti-Valentine’s Day due to the content of the song.

I then came up with the idea and developed it from there."

He revealed that initially, Bonang was scared of the plan because of the effect it would have on her brand but he convinced her to go along with it.

He said told the publication,

"Yes, she has a big contract with Revlon for instance. Her whole campaign is about “LOVE” so it was a calculated risk.

Like I said, I asked her to trust that it would work out and it did. I was never worried on my side because I don’t really care what people think or what they say, because they’ve said everything there is to say already.

She loved it. She’s a visionary, just like me. I told her to trust me, and she did."

Recall that AKA on Friday, February 17, 2017, said he was at his limit for bullshit with Bonang, how she easily and quickly forgave him remains a mystery.

Meanwhile, the rapper surprised Bonang with a Gucci bag at her place of work yesterday, February 20, 2017, trying to prove all is well.