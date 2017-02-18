AKA, Bonang Matheba Celebrity South African couple split!

AKA announced the break up on Twitter. Bonang has not confirmed or denied this news.

Bonang Matheba and AKA holiday in Hong Kong play

(Instagram)

South African celebrity couple, AKA and Bonang Matheba, have broken up!

The news was announced by the rapper via his Twitter account.

A few minutes before this shocking revelation, he tweeted, "At my fucking LIMIT for bullshit."

However, people seem to have a difficult time believing the break up. The fact that AKA posted a video of his 'ex' chopping onions on his Insta stories, barely 24 hours ago, is not helping his case.

The reactions indicate that South Africans think this is simply a publicity stunt for a new project, while others on the believing team say this is karma.

Here are some of the tweets.

AKA'a breakup play

AKA'a breakup play

AKA'a breakup play

AKA'a breakup play

AKA'a breakup play

The breakup comes less than a month after the media personality, Matheba, posted hot photos of herself and the rapper on her Instagram page.

Bonang Matheba, AKA play

What do you think about this breakup? Do you believe it?

