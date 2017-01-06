Adunni Ade Actress is the spitting image of her mum [Photo]

Adunni Ade shares a sweet side by side photo of herself and her mum.

We all agree that Adunni Ade is a stunningly beautiful woman; well, now we know where she got her looks.

The Nollywood actress shared a sweet side by side photo of herself and her mum, and the resemblance is uncanny, to say the least.

Alongside the photo, Adunni wrote:

"The love of my life , my mother can't say too much but God be your guide and guard."

As if to prove just how beautiful she really is, thanks to her mum, she shared other stunning photos.

Point well made.

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
