Adunni Ade Actress is the spitting image of her mum [Photo]

Adunni Ade shares a sweet side by side photo of herself and her mum.
The Nollywood actress shared a sweet side by side photo of herself and her mum, and the resemblance is uncanny, to say the least.
Alongside the photo, Adunni wrote:
"The love of my life , my mother can't say too much but God be your guide and guard."
As if to prove just how beautiful she really is, thanks to her mum, she shared other stunning photos.
Point well made.