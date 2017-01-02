Home > Celebrities >

Adaeze Yobo :  Ex-beauty queen says Joseph Yobo proposed after 3 months of dating

Adaeze Yobo Ex-beauty queen says Joseph Yobo proposed after 3 months of dating

According to her, he popped the question three months after they met.

  • Published:
Adaeze and Joseph Yobo play

Adaeze and Joseph Yobo

(Instagram)

Pulse List 2016 5 Sexiest Celebrity MILFs
Joseph Yobo Ex-Super Eagles captain gives us another dope Christmas family photo
Burna Boy "Never compare me to anyone" singer says
Tiwa Savage, Tee Billz Estranged couple spotted together since April saga
Jennifer Lopez, Drake Watch new flame kiss on the dance floor
Yvonne Orji Nigerian-American actress on vacation in Nigeria
Serena Williams Star announces engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian
Toke Makinwa Tiwa Savage, Gbemi Olateru, others attend OAP's pyjama party [PHOTOS]
#SoundcityMVP2016 5 types of celebrities at mindblowing event
Anita Joseph Actress talks about short lived marriages

Adaeze Yobo is one happy wife! The expectant mum is full of praises of her husband, former Super Eagles star, Joseph Yobo.

According to her, he popped the question three months after they met.

Joseph Yobo and his family Christmas photo play

Joseph Yobo and his family Christmas photo

(Instagram/Adaeze Yobo)

 

She took to Instagram on January 1, 2017, celebrating their anniversary writing, "Popped the question 3months after we met and I've been all in ya bizness ever since  7years!!!

3 cities, 6 diff addresses, 1 poke nosing 6 year old that can tell when we are fighting even when we pretend in his face , 1 little rascal + 1 more on the way and you still the annoying, anti-social, sexy, God fearing, intelligent, very loving, caring man i met.

I love that when we fight you can't get anything done cos yu worried I shld get yu a trophy for putting up with me babe  I love our relationship, our trust and love.

Thank you God for making my marriage beautiful  7yearsweddinganniversary #newyear."

Meanwhile, Adaeze Yobo is expecting her third child! Yup! you read that right.

The celebrity couple only just welcomed their second son, Jayden on April 4, 2015, and are now expecting the third without wasting time!

Recently, the Yobos were on vacation in Mauritius and Adaeze couldn't stop sharing family photos with a slightly rotund tummy sparking pregnancy rumours.

Now rocking her third baby bump, the mum of two is one hell of a glowing mama.

We wish them safe delivery!

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tiwa Savage, Tee Billz Estranged couple spotted together since April sagabullet
2 Chinedu Ikedieze Actor celebrates birth of niecebullet
3 D'Banj, Seun Kuti Celebs rally around ailing TV host, Emma Ugoleebullet

Celebs

Throwback photo of Mercy Aigbe and Victoria Inyama
Victoria Inyama Read actress' amazing tribute to Mercy Aigbe
Julius Agwu
Julius Agwu Actor spotted 1st time since health scare
Yemi Alade
Yemi Alade Singer has a message for her critics [Video]
Ubi Franklin at Ayamma movie premiere
Ubi Franklin Manager pens heartfelt open letter to son