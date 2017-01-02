Adaeze Yobo :  Ex-beauty queen says Joseph Yobo proposed after 3 months of dating

Adaeze Yobo is one happy wife! The expectant mum is full of praises of her husband, former Super Eagles star, Joseph Yobo.

According to her, he popped the question three months after they met.

She took to Instagram on January 1, 2017, celebrating their anniversary writing, "Popped the question 3months after we met and I've been all in ya bizness ever since 7years!!!

3 cities, 6 diff addresses, 1 poke nosing 6 year old that can tell when we are fighting even when we pretend in his face , 1 little rascal + 1 more on the way and you still the annoying, anti-social, sexy, God fearing, intelligent, very loving, caring man i met.

I love that when we fight you can't get anything done cos yu worried I shld get yu a trophy for putting up with me babe I love our relationship, our trust and love.

Thank you God for making my marriage beautiful 7yearsweddinganniversary #newyear."

Meanwhile, Adaeze Yobo is expecting her third child! Yup! you read that right.

The celebrity couple only just welcomed their second son, Jayden on April 4, 2015, and are now expecting the third without wasting time!

Recently, the Yobos were on vacation in Mauritius and Adaeze couldn't stop sharing family photos with a slightly rotund tummy sparking pregnancy rumours.

Now rocking her third baby bump, the mum of two is one hell of a glowing mama.

We wish them safe delivery!