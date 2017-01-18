The fact that there are still celebrities with grace to grass tales, and shared with a partner, is always heartwarming.

Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, and his girlfriend, Tracy Sarkcess, have come a very long way, going on 11 years to be precise.

The Ghanaian singer's girlfriend and baby mama, shared some epic throwback photos today, giving fans a glimpse of their story.

The change in the photos are gradual but obvious, and all too sweet. Here are eight of these sweet throwback photos.

Beginning with their first selfie ever, taken in 2006.

The pictures say the rest....

When the hustle was still very real..

Sarkodie and Tracy welcomed their daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo (Aka) Titi, in March 2016.