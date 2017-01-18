Sarkodie 8 pictures that tell singer, girlfriend's grace to grace tale [Photos]

These eight pictures of Sarkodie and Partner, Tracy, will warm your heart.

The fact that there are still celebrities with grace to grass tales, and shared with a partner, is always heartwarming.

Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, and his girlfriend, Tracy Sarkcess, have come a very long way, going on 11 years to be precise.

ALSO READ: Rap star is the most influential Ghanaian artiste on social media

The Ghanaian singer's girlfriend and baby mama, shared some epic throwback photos today, giving fans a glimpse of their story.

The change in the photos are gradual but obvious, and all too sweet. Here are eight of these sweet throwback photos.

Beginning with their first selfie ever, taken in 2006.

The pictures say the rest....

When the hustle was still very real..

ALSO READ: Christening of rapper's daughter in pictures

Sarkodie and Tracy welcomed their daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo (Aka) Titi, in March 2016.

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
