50 Cent Vivica Fox tearfully reveals rapper was her true love

According to Fox who ran into 50 Cent during last night’s New York Knicks game, she would always have love for 50.

50 Cent and Vivica Fox play

50 Cent and Vivica Fox

Things may have cooled down between Vivica Fox and 50 Cent if her latest declaration is anything to go by.

Vivica told Wendy Williams, "I ran into him last night at the Knick’s game. I walked over to him and I said Happy New Year."

She, however, became emotional when Wendy Williams discussed her past relationship with 50 Cent, telling the talk show host she would "always have love" for the rap star, as she broke down in tears.

Rapper 50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox have been less than cordial over the years since they stopped dating in 2003.

In fact, the two have been engaged in a social media brawl that have produced some very memorable memes.

