2face Idibia Music star opens new club

2face Idibia is indeed balling hard! The star has just launched a new club on Victoria Island, Lagos.

The star who is set to lead Nigerians on a protest hosted celebrities to an exclusive sneak peek into his prime new club, on the Island, Rumour's.

Pulse gathered that the night out was indeed a shutdown especially with the presence of A-list artists. The likes of Mofe Duncan, Toke Makinwa, Annie Idibia, Kunle Remi and others.

The club is co- owned by 2Face and Zzini Media.

Meanwhile, 2face is planning to lead a nationwide protest against the Buhari led administration on February 6, 2017.

The singer in a live Facebook video on January 31, 2017, addressed the nation talking about the main aim of the protest.

According to him, "I will no longer be quiet. My partners, colleagues and I have come together to create a platform for Nigerians to communicate their real pains to government at all levels in a peaceful and articulate manner with a view to getting lasting solutions to our problems.

This march is about demanding that our leaders connect with all the people in Nigeria."

Burna Boy, Ruggedman and Davido have also declared support for the legendary musician's cause.