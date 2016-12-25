Home > Celebrities >

2Face Idibia :  Music Legend says he has no interests in politics

2Face Idibia Music Legend says he has no interests in politics

2Face Idibia may dabble with politics but he does not think he is cut out for it.

  • Published:
2Face Idibia play

2Face Idibia

(Pulse)

2face Idibia Music star celebrates daughter's birthday [VIDEO]
2face Idibia "I wish all my kids came from one woman" - Singer
Photo Of The Day 2Face celebrates 'sister and friend'
2Face Idiba Music star opens up on saddest moments, regrets
2Face Idibia Music Legend's son made music prefect in school
Photo Of The Day 2Face, Annie Idibia show PDA online
#FlashbackFriday 2Face singing to Annie Idibia 11 years ago
2Face Idibia Sultan of Sokoto endorses singer's peace campaign
2Face Idibia Music star takes peace campaign to Sokoto [PHOTOS]
2Face Idibia 'I want a Nigeria that's more than Dubai' says singer

2Face Idibia may have taken part in some political campaigns, but the singer strongly believes that he is not cut out for politics.

The music legend broke a couple of hearts when he revealed that he doe does not see himself running for public office now or in the future for that matter.

ALSO READ: Ooni of Ife makes singer, Gbenga Adeyinka Violence Free ambassadors

2Face Idibia becomes brand ambassador for Campari play

2Face Idibia becomes brand ambassador for Campari

(pulse)

 

Speaking during a chat with Sunday Scoop, 2Face said, “I don’t think I’m cut out for politics; except I get a political appointment. I am not prepared to campaign for votes and before I accept to become a political appointee, I must be well versed in the field I am expected to function.  I can’t just accept any appointment for the sake of it.”

Speaking about our beloved country, Nigeria, the father-of-seven had only positive things to say.

“I want a situation where everybody will be interested in visiting Nigeria; that’s the Nigeria of my dreams. It is what I desire, and I’m constantly visualising it.”

Maʼwaƙa mai suna 2Face Idibia ya dáwo daga tafiya wanda ya yi a kwanan nan play

Maʼwaƙa mai suna 2Face Idibia ya dáwo daga tafiya wanda ya yi a kwanan nan

 

When asked about what has been keeping him preoccupied of late, the "Be There" crooner said, “I’m working on a lot right now. As time goes on, you will get to hear them. As for an album, I can’t say for sure when I will release another one.”

ALSO READ: Music star takes peace campaign to Sokoto [PHOTOS]

2Face was only recently endorsed as an ambassador of peace, amongst his many other endeavours to help build a better nation.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Headies 2016 Wizkid denies intentionally snubbing Eva Alordia’s fiancébullet
2 Headies 2016 Wizkid 'snubs' Eva Alordiah's fiancé [VIDEO]bullet
3 Jide Kosoko Veteran actor breaks silence on ritual rumoursbullet

Celebs

Bovi
Bovi "I would rather remain indoors than go out" - Comedian
IK Ogbonna and wife, Sonia Morales
IK Ogbonna Actor's wife is an all rounder
Barack and Michelle Obama
The Obamas Michelle calls out Barack because his dad jokes were not so funny
Maleek Berry 'On Fire'
Pulse List 2016 Celebrities tell Pulse what they want for Christmas