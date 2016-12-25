2Face Idibia :  Music Legend says he has no interests in politics

2Face Idibia may have taken part in some political campaigns, but the singer strongly believes that he is not cut out for politics.

The music legend broke a couple of hearts when he revealed that he doe does not see himself running for public office now or in the future for that matter.

Speaking during a chat with Sunday Scoop, 2Face said, “I don’t think I’m cut out for politics; except I get a political appointment. I am not prepared to campaign for votes and before I accept to become a political appointee, I must be well versed in the field I am expected to function. I can’t just accept any appointment for the sake of it.”

Speaking about our beloved country, Nigeria , the father-of-seven had only positive things to say.

“I want a situation where everybody will be interested in visiting Nigeria; that’s the Nigeria of my dreams. It is what I desire, and I’m constantly visualising it.”

When asked about what has been keeping him preoccupied of late, the "Be There" crooner said, “I’m working on a lot right now. As time goes on, you will get to hear them. As for an album, I can’t say for sure when I will release another one.”

