Peugeot Automobile Nigeria's General Manager for Strategy and Marketing is making a case for the ban on vehicle importation through land borders.

According to Bawo Omagbese, the Federal Government's ban is great because it will improve the nation's economy, The Eagle Online reports.

The GM argued that the ban is good for the country because it puts an end to car smuggling, adding that stopping this would encourage the production of Made-in-Nigeria cars.

He raised these points when the chairmen of two committees of the House of Representatives and their members visited his company in Kaduna.

During the visit, Omagbese also made a case for better laws for the automobile industry.

He said the local car industry needs more laws in order to contribute to the growth of the economy.

“Our growth drive includes promoting drive for increased local content, investing in people to improve productivity and running the most modern and well equipped training centre which focuses on technical, vocational and entrepreneurial training in Nigeria, " he added.

The Chairman House Committee on Customs and Excise, Hon. Rufai Ahmed Chanchangi, responded by promising to encourage patronage of local products.

He also announced the House of Representatives' plan for all their 360 members to use PAN product as official vehicles.

Concerning the FG's ban on vehicle importation through land borders, Chanchangi said he did not support it because most Nigerians rely on these fairly used cars since they are unable to afford new vehicles.

He was supported by the Chairman of the House Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs, Hon. Hussaini Suleiman Kangiwa, who revealed that there was a motion to suspend the ban.

Regardless, the chairman said his committee was only interested in finding best ways to serve Nigerians.

“You are major stakeholders in the motion, that is why we are here to listen to you and hear things out for ourselves.

“Do not consider this visit as a waste of time or as witch hunting, but as a fact finding mission," he added.

What do you think? Is the ban beneficial or not?