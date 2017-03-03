Peugeot GM says FG's car importation ban provides major benefits for Nigeria

The ban on vehicle importation through land borders is capable of improving our country, GM says.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
GM says FG's importation ban on tokunbos is good for Nigeria play

GM says FG's importation ban on tokunbos is good for Nigeria

(Silverbird TV)

Vehicle Ban Several vehicles trapped at borders as ban on imports takes off
STOAN Association lauds FG’s ban on vehicle importation through land borders
Made-in-Nigeria Cars Oba Akanbi calls on Buhari, politicians to use locally assembled vehicles
PricewaterhouseCoopers Multinational network predicts a bright future for Nigeria's automotive industry
Made-in-Nigeria Cars Once again, this nation is ready for locally manufactured vehicles!
#Made-in-Nigeria Car Peugeot 508 wins big at 11th Lagos motor fair
Kunle Afolayan Brand ambassador for Peugeot praises latest model
Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited Auto maker set to sell 360 cars to House of Representatives
Made-in-Nigeria Cars Expert calls for favourable policies for local auto sector
Made-in-Nigeria Cars Local auto plants to produce 200,000 vehicles by December

Peugeot Automobile Nigeria's General Manager for Strategy and Marketing is making a case for the ban on vehicle importation through land borders.

According to Bawo Omagbese, the Federal Government's ban is great because it will improve the nation's economy, The Eagle Online reports.

Used cars. play

Used cars.

(Autoxpattvpro)

 

The GM argued that the ban is good for the country because it puts an end to car smuggling, adding that stopping this would encourage the production of Made-in-Nigeria cars.

He raised these points when the chairmen of two committees of the House of Representatives and their members visited his company in Kaduna.

During the visit, Omagbese also made a case for better laws for the automobile industry.

assembly plant play

assembly plant

(nnewi)

 

He said the local car industry needs more laws in order to contribute to the growth of the economy.

“Our growth drive includes promoting drive for increased local content, investing in people to improve productivity and running the most modern and well equipped training centre which focuses on technical, vocational and entrepreneurial training in Nigeria, " he added.

The Chairman House Committee on Customs and Excise, Hon. Rufai Ahmed Chanchangi, responded by promising to encourage patronage of local products.

He also announced the House of Representatives' plan for all their 360 members to use PAN product as official vehicles.

Made-in-Nigeria Peugeot 508 play

Made-in-Nigeria Peugeot 508

 

Concerning the FG's ban on vehicle importation through land borders, Chanchangi said he did not support it because most Nigerians rely on these fairly used cars since they are unable to afford new vehicles.

ALSO READ: 'Banning tokunbos will not encourage patronage of Made-in-Nigeria cars', Pulse readers say

He was supported by the Chairman of the House Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs, Hon. Hussaini Suleiman Kangiwa, who revealed that there was a motion to suspend the ban.

Regardless, the chairman said his committee was only interested in finding best ways to serve Nigerians.

You are major stakeholders in the motion, that is why we are here to listen to you and hear things out for ourselves.
“Do not consider this visit as a waste of time or as witch hunting, but as a fact finding mission," he added.

What do you think? Is the ban beneficial or not?

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate who holds a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Inem is obsessed with writing, music ,books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemudodiong@gmail.com

Top 3

1 Bentley Bentayga Obafemi Martins gets new 2017 luxury SUV [VIDEO]bullet
2 Peugeot GM says FG's car importation ban provides major benefits for...bullet
3 Made-in-Nigeria Cars Once again, this nation is ready for locally...bullet

Pulse Cars

S.A automotive manufacturers to partner with Nigeria
In South Africa Automotive manufacturers to partner with Nigeria, Africa
BRT bus
BRT Primero Transport Services to increase fares in February
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA250
Mercedes GLA Davido's new 2017 model is perfect for every rich dad! [PHOTO]
GM says FG's importation ban on tokunbos is good for Nigeria
Vehicle Ban Several vehicles trapped at borders as ban on imports takes off