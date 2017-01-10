Mercedes GLA Davido's new 2017 model is perfect for every rich dad! [PHOTO]

Davido is rumored to have gotten a new car, the 2017 Mercedes GLA, valued between $33,775 to $50,825.

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 play

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA250

Pop star, Davido, has reportedly gotten a new automobile, the 2017 Mercedes GLA250!

News of the latest purchase broke after he posted pictures of the new ride on Snapchat, along with a 'bless up' emoji.

Davido's new 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 play

Davido's new 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA250

Davido also showed off the interior of his latest whip on the social media platform.

Davido's new 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 play

Davido's new 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA250

Features include a beautiful grille, 18-inch twin 5-spoke wheels, 3-spoke multifunction steering wheel, split- folding rear seats, 7-inch colour display, central controller, and handsfree bluetooth.

Davido's new 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 play

Davido's new 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA250

This vehicle is perfect for every dad because of its child-friendly and safety features like the child seat anchors, emergency braking preparation, pre-collosion safety system, remote anti-theft alarm system, emergency brake assist, and rear door child safety locks.

Davido's new 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 play

Davido's new 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA250

Davido's car is powered by a 2.0-liter, direct-injected, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine that produces 208 horsepower.

The GLA also comes with 7-speed automatic transmission, that helps the car go from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 7.2 seconds.

Davido's new 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 play

Davido's new 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA250

It was reportedly released in October, 2017 and it is reportedly valued between $33,775 to $50,825, making it only accessible to rich dads.

Davido's garage also contains white ferrari, 2015 Audi R8 and white Porsche Panamera Turbo S, along with a 2017 Ranger Rover Sports, that he recently got as a Christmas present.

Davido's 2017 Ranger Rover Sports play

Davido's 2017 Ranger Rover Sports

The Sports is reportedly worth N80M.

