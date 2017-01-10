Mercedes GLA Davido's new 2017 model is perfect for every rich dad! [PHOTO]

Pop star, Davido, has reportedly gotten a new automobile, the 2017 Mercedes GLA250!

News of the latest purchase broke after he posted pictures of the new ride on Snapchat, along with a 'bless up' emoji.

Davido also showed off the interior of his latest whip on the social media platform.

Features include a beautiful grille, 18-inch twin 5-spoke wheels, 3-spoke multifunction steering wheel, split- folding rear seats, 7-inch colour display, central controller, and handsfree bluetooth.

This vehicle is perfect for every dad because of its child-friendly and safety features like the child seat anchors, emergency braking preparation, pre-collosion safety system, remote anti-theft alarm system, emergency brake assist, and rear door child safety locks.

Davido's car is powered by a 2.0-liter, direct-injected, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine that produces 208 horsepower.

The GLA also comes with 7-speed automatic transmission, that helps the car go from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 7.2 seconds.

It was reportedly released in October, 2017 and it is reportedly valued between $33,775 to $50,825, making it only accessible to rich dads.

Davido's garage also contains white ferrari, 2015 Audi R8 and white Porsche Panamera Turbo S, along with a 2017 Ranger Rover Sports, that he recently got as a Christmas present.

ALSO READ: See Davido's expensive automobiles

The Sports is reportedly worth N80M.