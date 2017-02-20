Yung6ix When the music almost leads to your death

The art is a passionate thing. Artists who follow the music as a mode of expression and passion can always be counted on to mention the word ‘passion’, n the same sentence as music.

That’s because music comes from an emotional place. While the brain is responsible for the actual creation of a record, the heart provides the emotion that drives it in the direction that it wants to go. If the emotions are positive, we get a sunny number. But any record that comes from a place of negativity is dark, brooding, and many times, overpowering.

And that’s because the negative emotions are stronger than positivity in the creative process. That negative emotion can come any trigger, but among rappers, the most famous negative emotions, which led to destructive behaviours are caused by beefs. And that emotion, fueled by beef has taken some of rap’s greatest acts.

2pac Shakur, and Biggie, were killed over beef. And so has many more.

In Nigeria, we are yet to get a victim of negative emotion caused by beef about the art. But Yung6ix almost made history as the first to lose his life. In 2016, he stepped forward accusing P.R.E of almost taking his life, by shooting at him with a gun. According to him, n harm was done because the gun jammed.

P.R.E refused to deny the accusation, but he also did not accept it. It’s 2016, and Yung6ix is sharing more details about the episode. He told Punch’s Saturday Beats more about it.

Recounting the experience, Yungsix said,

“I don’t know why my friend would want to kill me but that was one of the most shocking moments of my life. It happened at the studio in my house; I just came downstairs and the next thing I saw was my friend with a gun. I called him but he did not reply.

"Then I saw the look on his face. He came with some other people. The guy by his side just took the gun from my friend’s hand because he noticed that my friend was already having a change of heart and he did not want to shoot me.

"When the guy took the gun, he tried to shoot me but I was lucky the gun jammed, so everybody ran away.

“To be honest, I don’t know what could have made him want to kill me. The only issue I think we had was not enough to cause any issue. I was shooting the video of one of my songs in Abuja the same day he was shooting the video of one of his songs that he featured me.

"I told him that I couldn’t be there for his video because I was working on my own video. I told him that once I returned to Lagos, I would make sure I shoot my part of his video and I would take care of the cost. It was when I got back that he came to my house with a gun.”

Yungsix went on to explain the circumstances surrounding his friend's eviction from the estate they both live in but emphasizes that he has moved past it.

“They moved him out of our estate because he lived near my house. The police later told us that estate residents had been complaining about him and that they did not want someone who walked around with a gun living in their estate. That was how he was evicted from the estate and I felt bad about it.

“All that is behind me now and I am thinking of my new projects. I have my record label and a sponsor because immediately I left Storm Records, I decided to be on my own without relying on anyone. Along the line, somebody came to support me financially in the person of Prince Mefe.

"I decided not to be like other conventional artistes who would rather be very established before signing new acts. Every step I take, I want someone to grow with me the way Olamide also brought some guys up as he was becoming big as a star. Already, I have four artistes signed to my record label, KKTBM, and they are LK Kuddy, S.H.E, Percy, and Sean Dennis.”

It’s easy to dismiss Yung6ix’s account as one of those stories that come from the music world and the internet. But that is just an example of us losing our humanity. Yung6ix almost lost his life to another artiste, through circumstances that involved the art.

Does this mark a new moment in our industry as we know it? Where artiste will consider and work towards the death of their rivals, competitors and colleagues? Are we at the stage where we actually begin to war amongst ourselves to the death?

Well, it appears we just might be. And it all came from the negative emotion attached to the art.