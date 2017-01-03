Yung6ix Check out highlights of rapper's homecoming concert [Photos]

Image

The oil city of Warri was agog December 17, 2016 as son of the soil Onome Onokhokwo known popularly as Yung6ix dragged popular artistes to the recently calm city for his home coming concert tagged "The Return of the Kings".

The KKTBM (Kash Kamp Trick Billionaire Music) Frontline act has emerged one of the most popular ambassadors of the oil rich region in recent years and has been planning a major homecoming concert for years now. 

Yung6ix at homecoming concert play

Yung6ix at homecoming concert

(Mackins Photography)

 

An exciting crowd of 4000 people besieged the concert venue three hours to the start of the show with hundreds at the gate still pouring in when the show started.

Yung6ix's Homecoming concert play

Yung6ix's Homecoming concert

(Mackins Photography)

MTV Base's Ehiz , a renowned "Warri boy" was the host and compere for the night alongside Popular comedian Ushbebe.  Other artistes that graced the stage include StoneBwoy (Ghana), Jay Bagz (Ghana), Oristefemi, T west (Warri Indigenous rapper who opened the show), Twist Tha Fire Man (Ghana), Lk Kuddy, Viktor YBNL , Dremo, Mayorkun, Gandoki, DJ Kaywise, Percy, Sean Dennis, DJ Phat, DJ Timmy. 

