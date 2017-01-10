Youssou N'Dour Senegalese music star mourns death of 'little brother' blind singer Mbaye

Mbaye, who was well-known beyond west Africa and had toured with N'Dour for seven years, began singing at the age of 12.

Blind Senegalese singer Ablaye Mbaye had toured the world with Youssou N'Dour's Super Etoile de Dakar band (pictured in 2009) play

Blind Senegalese singer Ablaye Mbaye had toured the world with Youssou N'Dour's Super Etoile de Dakar band (pictured in 2009)

(AFP/File)

Senegalese music star Youssou N'Dour led the tributes Tuesday to young blind singer Ablaye Mbaye who collapsed and died in a recording studio in Dakar.

The 35-year-old singer -- who had toured the world with N'Dour's Super Etoile de Dakar band -- suddenly fell ill Monday while recording his new album "General Interest", friends told AFP.

N'Dour, who had taken Mbaye under his wing, later tweeted: "I have really lost my little brother."

Mbaye, who was well-known beyond west Africa and had toured with N'Dour for seven years, began singing at the age of 12.

Strikingly tall and thin, he came from the griot caste of storytellers and singers, steeped in the traditional music of the region.

His biggest hit was "Yaay, maag na" ("Mother, I've grown up"), and he also had success dueting with N'Dour and the French rappers Disiz and Kery James.

N'Dour also produced his first album, "Nila deme", in 1995.

One of Mbaye's friends, promoter Guisse Pene, told AFP that he was putting the "finishing touches to the new album which was due to be released on February 4".

He said his body was taken to hospital, but there was no information as yet on when or where the funeral would be.

Mbaye's father El Hadji Dame Mbaye died only two months ago.

As tributes poured in from fans on social media, Aisha Deme, the head of the Africa Music Foundation, tweeted, "Go back to the light... Senegal music has lost a beautiful voice and a modest star."

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

