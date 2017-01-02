Home > Buzz >

Yemi Alade :  Singer gets formal invite to the Grammys 2017

Yemi Alade Singer gets formal invite to the Grammys 2017

The Effyzzie singer would be heading to the 59th Grammy Awards in February, her first ever, as a special guest.

Yemi Alade at MAMA 2016 play

Yemi Alade hosting MAMA 2016

(Twitter)

Yemi Alade gets invited to the Grammy Awards 2017 holding on Sunday February, 2017 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA.

She shared the letter of invite via her Twiiter account:

Yemi is being acknowledged by the Grammys Recording Academy. for her hardwork and African appeal among other qualities

Yemi Alade wins Future Awards Africa Prize in music play

Yemi Alade wins Future Awards Africa Prize in music

(Tooxclusive)

 

Her feat in 2017 is one deserving of commendation - from the release of singles on her album, to promoting the album when it dropped, touring cities across Africa and Europe.

The singer bagged Female Artiste of the Year at the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) 2016 as well as at the Soundcity MVP Awards 2016, attesting to her undeniable efforts in the past year.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

