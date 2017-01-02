Yemi Alade :  Singer gets formal invite to the Grammys 2017

The Effyzzie singer would be heading to the 59th Grammy Awards in February, her first ever, as a special guest.
She shared the letter of invite via her Twiiter account:
Yemi is being acknowledged by the Grammys Recording Academy. for her hardwork and African appeal among other qualities
Her feat in 2017 is one deserving of commendation - from the release of singles on her album, to promoting the album when it dropped, touring cities across Africa and Europe.
The singer bagged Female Artiste of the Year at the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) 2016 as well as at the Soundcity MVP Awards 2016, attesting to her undeniable efforts in the past year.
