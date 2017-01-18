Ycee, Vector No 'beef', rappers perform together on stage,

The perception of any unhealthy rivalry between both emcees finally gets put to rest with the public performance of the rappers.

Ycee and Vector are both seen performing together on the same stage, ending any public perceived opinion of both rappers beefing each other.

The purported enmity between both talented emcees was said to have started as a result of Ycee's write-up dissing Vector for forcing punchlines on the song 'King Kong'. "Yemi Alade was looking for Johnny because Walker had to walk", the line in the song goes. This saw Ycee say "Lmao, WTF is that? Punchline no be by force!"

The result of that Ycee's comment was a lot of angry Vector fans coming for Ycee on social media.

Vector also was believed to have been referring to Ycee during the Headies 2016 where he won Lyricist of the Year and Ycee winning Rookie of the Year, with his words saying "I’m not the type to be against the progress of the movement so let all the hating miss me with the bullshit,” Vector concluded his post, adding, “#greatness is greatness and let #God take all the #glory”.

Ycee when asked by Naij.com about the perceived beef, replied that there was no beef between him and Vector , adding that it was just bored bloggers/social media users cooking up stuff and blowing it all out of proportion. He commented further that he and Vector had even both gone on a University tour close to the end of 2015.

