Wizkid Singer wins first iHeartRadio Awards 2017

This comes courtesy his collaboration with Drake in 'One dance', which won Hip-Hop Song of the Year, edging out another Drake song 'Controlla', Desiigner's 'Panda', Fat Joe and Remy Ma's 'All the way up', and DJ Khaled's 'For free' featuring Drake.
This serves as some sort consolation for Drake, Wizkid and Kyla where 'One dance' lost out in Album of the Year category at the Grammys 2017 for the album "Views".
Wizzy recently released new music 'Sweet love', a kind of docu-video of his tour moments over the past year.
The recently confirmed Sony RCA artist's third album "Sounds From The Other Side" has been slated for release in the summer of June 9, 2017.
See full list of winners at the iHeart Radio Awards 2017.
Innovator Award: Bruno Mars
Song of the Year:
WINNER: "Can't Stop The Feeling" - Justin Timberlake
"Cheap Thrills" - Sia featuring Sean Paul
"Closer" - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
"One Dance" - Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla
"Stressed Out" - twenty one pilots
Female Artist of the Year:
WINNER: Adele
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
Sia
Male Artist of the Year:
Drake
WINNER: Justin Bieber
Luke Bryan
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Best New Artist presented by the all-new 2017 Subaru Impreza®:
WINNER: The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Bryson Tiller
Kelsea Ballerini
The Strumbellas
Joss Favela
CNCO
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
Coldplay
DNCE
Florida Georgia Line
The Chainsmokers
WINNER: twenty one pilots
Best New Pop Artist: (New Category)
Alessia Cara
Daya
Lukas Graham
WINNER: The Chainsmokers
ZAYN
Pop Album of the Year: 25 - Adele
Producer of the Year: (New Category)
WINNER: Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Mike Elizondo
The Chainsmokers
Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
"Bored to Death" - blink-182
"Dark Necessities" - Red Hot Chili Peppers
WINNER: "Heathens" - twenty one pilots
"Ride" - twenty one pilots
"Trouble" - Cage The Elephant
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
blink-182
Cage The Elephant
Coldplay
The Strumbellas
WINNER: twenty one pilots
Alternative Rock Album of the Year: Blurryface - twenty one pilots
Rock Song of the Year:
WINNER: "Bang Bang" - Green Day
"Dark Necessities" - Red Hot Chili Peppers
"Take Me Down" – The Pretty Reckless
"The Devil's Bleeding Crown" – Volbeat
"The Sound Of Silence" - Disturbed
Rock Artist of the Year:
WINNER: Disturbed
Five Finger Death Punch
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Shinedown
Volbeat
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: (New Category)
Foals
Kaleo
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Red Sun Rising
WINNER: The Strumbellas
Rock Album of the Year: Hardwired... to Self-Destruct - Metallica
Country Song of the Year:
"Church Bells" - Carrie Underwood
"Snapback" - Old Dominion
WINNER: "Somewhere On A Beach" - Dierks Bentley
"T-Shirt" - Thomas Rhett
"You Should Be Here" - Cole Swindell
Country Artist of the Year:
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Keith Urban
Luke Bryan
WINNER: Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist: (New Category)
Chris Lane
Chris Stapleton
Granger Smith
WINNER: Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Country Album of the Year: Traveller - Chris Stapleton
Dance Song of the Year:
WINNER: "Closer" - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
"Cold Water" - Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ
"Don't Let Me Down" - The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" - Mike Posner
"Let Me Love You" - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber
Dance Artist of the Year:
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Flume
Major Lazer
WINNER: The Chainsmokers
Dance Album of the Year: Collage - The Chainsmokers
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
"All The Way Up" - Fat Joe and Remy Ma featuring French Montana and Infared
"Controlla" - Drake
"For Free" - DJ Khaled featuring Drake
WINNER: "One Dance" - Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla
"Panda" - Desiigner
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Desiigner
DJ Khaled
WINNER: Drake
Future
J. Cole
Best New Hip-Hop Artist: (New Category)
WINNER: Chance The Rapper
Desiigner
D.R.A.M.
Kent Jones
Kevin Gates
R&B Song of the Year:
"Exchange" - Bryson Tiller
"Needed Me" - Rihanna
"No Limit" - Usher featuring Young Thug
"Sorry" - Beyoncé
WINNER: "Work" - Rihanna featuring Drake
R&B Artist of the Year:
Beyoncé
Bryson Tiller
Rihanna
WINNER: The Weeknd
Usher
R&B Album of the Year: Anti - Rihanna
Latin Song of the Year:
"Ay Mi Dios" - IAmChino featuring Pitbull, Yandel and El Chacal
"De Pies A Cabeza" - Mana featuring Nicky Jam
WINNER: "Duele El Corazon" - Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin
"La Carretera" - Prince Royce
"Ya Me Enteré" - Reik featuring Nicky Jam
Latin Artist of the Year:
Enrique Iglesias
J Balvin
WINNER: Nicky Jam
Prince Royce
Yandel
Best New Latin Artist: (New Category)
Carlos Rivera
Christian Daniel
WINNER: CNCO
IAmChino
Sofia Reyes
Latin Album of the Year: Energía - J Balvin
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
"Amor Del Bueno" - Calibre 50
"Cicatrices" - Regulo Caro
"Me Está Gustando" - Banda Los Recoditos
"¿Por Qué Terminamos?" - Gerardo Ortiz
WINNER: "Solo Con Verte" - Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
Banda Los Recoditos
WINNER: Calibre 50
Gerardo Ortiz
Remmy Valenzuela
Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Recuerden Mi Estilo - Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
Best New R&B Artist: (New Category)
Belly
WINNER: Bryson Tiller
Dreezy
Kayla Brianna
Ro James
Best New Regional Mexican Artist: (New Category)
Adriel Favela
Banda Los Sebastianes
Cheyo Carrillo
WINNER: Joss Favela
La Séptima Banda
Best Tour: A Head Full of Dreams Tour - Coldplay
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
"7 Years" - Lukas Graham
"Came Here to Forget" - Blake Shelton
"Cheap Thrills" - Sia featuring Sean Paul
"Closer" - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
"Heathens" - twenty one pilots
WINNER: "Love Yourself" - Justin Bieber
"Scars To Your Beautiful" - Alessia Cara
"Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" - Adele
"Too Good" – Drake featuring Rihanna
"You Should Be Here" - Cole Swindell
Best Collaboration: *Socially Voted Category
"Cheap Thrills" - Sia featuring Sean Paul
"Closer" - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
"Don't Let Me Down" - The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
"This Is What You Came For" - Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna
WINNER: "Work" - Rihanna featuring Drake
Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category
"All I Ask" - Bruno Mars
WINNER: "Ex's and Oh's" - Fifth Harmony
"Fast Car" - Justin Bieber
"Hands to Myself" - DNCE
"Here" - Shawn Mendes
"How Will I Know" - Ariana Grande
"Love on the Brain" - Kelly Clarkson
"Purple Rain" - Jennifer Hudson and the cast of The Color Purple
"Sound of Silence" - Disturbed
"Too Good" - Zara Larsson
Best Song from a Movie: *Socially Voted Category
"Can't Stop the Feeling" - Justin Timberlake (Trolls)
"Falling for You" - Ellie Goulding (Bridget Jones's Baby)
WINNER: "Girls Talk Boys" - 5 Seconds of Summer (Ghostbusters)
Heathens" - twenty one pilots (Suicide Squad)
"Just Like Fire" - P!nk (Alice Through the Looking Glass)
Best Music Video: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category
"Can't Stop the Feeling" - Justin Timberlake
"Don't Let Me Down" - The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
"Formation" - Beyoncé
"Hasta El Amanecer" - Nicky Jam
"Heathens" - twenty one pilots
"Hymn for the Weekend" - Coldplay
"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" - Mike Posner
"Pillowtalk" - ZAYN
"Side to Side" - Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj
"This Is What You Came For" - Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna
"Work" - Rihanna featuring Drake
"Work From Home" - Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Best Underground Alternative Band: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category
Hey Violet
WINNER: Pierce the Veil
PVRIS
Sleeping With Sirens
Tonight Alive
Social Star Award: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category
Alex Aiono from YouTube
Baby Ariel from Musical.ly
Emma McGann from YouNow
Hailey Knox from YouNow
WINNER: Jack and Jack from Snapchat
Jacob Sartorius from Musical.ly
Marcus Perez from Facebook
Steph Clavin from Instagram
Todrick Hall from YouTube
xYego from Smule
Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell: *Socially Voted Category
5 Seconds of Summer - 5SOSFam
Ariana Grande - Arianators
Beyoncé - Beyhive
Britney Spears - Britney Army
Demi Lovato - Lovatics
WINNER: Fifth Harmony - Harmonizers
Justin Bieber - Beliebers
Katy Perry - KatyCats
Lady Gaga - Little Monsters
Rihanna - Rihanna Navy
Selena Gomez - Selenators
Shawn Mendes - Mendes Army
twenty one pilots - #twentyonepilots