Wizkid Singer wins first iHeartRadio Awards 2017

Starboy Wizkid wins his first iHeart Radio award, his first award for the year.

This comes courtesy his collaboration with Drake in 'One dance', which won Hip-Hop Song of the Year, edging out another Drake song 'Controlla', Desiigner's 'Panda', Fat Joe and Remy Ma's 'All the way up', and DJ Khaled's 'For free' featuring Drake.

This serves as some sort consolation for Drake, Wizkid and Kyla where 'One dance' lost out in Album of the Year category at the Grammys 2017 for the album "Views".

Wizzy recently released new music 'Sweet love', a kind of docu-video of his tour moments over the past year.

The recently confirmed Sony RCA artist's third album "Sounds From The Other Side" has been slated for release in the summer of June 9, 2017.

See full list of winners at the iHeart Radio Awards 2017.

Innovator Award: Bruno Mars

Song of the Year:

WINNER: "Can't Stop The Feeling" - Justin Timberlake

"Cheap Thrills" - Sia featuring Sean Paul

"Closer" - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

"One Dance" - Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla

"Stressed Out" - twenty one pilots

Female Artist of the Year:

WINNER: Adele

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Sia

Male Artist of the Year:

Drake

WINNER: Justin Bieber

Luke Bryan

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Best New Artist presented by the all-new 2017 Subaru Impreza®:

WINNER: The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Bryson Tiller

Kelsea Ballerini

The Strumbellas

Joss Favela

CNCO

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Coldplay

DNCE

Florida Georgia Line

The Chainsmokers

WINNER: twenty one pilots

Best New Pop Artist: (New Category)

Alessia Cara

Daya

Lukas Graham

WINNER: The Chainsmokers

ZAYN

Pop Album of the Year: 25 - Adele

Producer of the Year: (New Category)

WINNER: Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Mike Elizondo

The Chainsmokers

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

"Bored to Death" - blink-182

"Dark Necessities" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

WINNER: "Heathens" - twenty one pilots

"Ride" - twenty one pilots

"Trouble" - Cage The Elephant

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

blink-182

Cage The Elephant

Coldplay

The Strumbellas

WINNER: twenty one pilots

Alternative Rock Album of the Year: Blurryface - twenty one pilots

Rock Song of the Year:

WINNER: "Bang Bang" - Green Day

"Dark Necessities" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Take Me Down" – The Pretty Reckless

"The Devil's Bleeding Crown" – Volbeat

"The Sound Of Silence" - Disturbed

Rock Artist of the Year:

WINNER: Disturbed

Five Finger Death Punch

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Shinedown

Volbeat

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: (New Category)

Foals

Kaleo

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Red Sun Rising

WINNER: The Strumbellas

Rock Album of the Year: Hardwired... to Self-Destruct - Metallica

Country Song of the Year:

"Church Bells" - Carrie Underwood

"Snapback" - Old Dominion

WINNER: "Somewhere On A Beach" - Dierks Bentley

"T-Shirt" - Thomas Rhett

"You Should Be Here" - Cole Swindell

Country Artist of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

WINNER: Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist: (New Category)

Chris Lane

Chris Stapleton

Granger Smith

WINNER: Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Country Album of the Year: Traveller - Chris Stapleton

Dance Song of the Year:

WINNER: "Closer" - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

"Cold Water" - Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ

"Don't Let Me Down" - The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" - Mike Posner

"Let Me Love You" - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber

Dance Artist of the Year:

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Flume

Major Lazer

WINNER: The Chainsmokers

Dance Album of the Year: Collage - The Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

"All The Way Up" - Fat Joe and Remy Ma featuring French Montana and Infared

"Controlla" - Drake

"For Free" - DJ Khaled featuring Drake

WINNER: "One Dance" - Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla

"Panda" - Desiigner

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Desiigner

DJ Khaled

WINNER: Drake

Future

J. Cole

Best New Hip-Hop Artist: (New Category)

WINNER: Chance The Rapper

Desiigner

D.R.A.M.

Kent Jones

Kevin Gates

R&B Song of the Year:

"Exchange" - Bryson Tiller

"Needed Me" - Rihanna

"No Limit" - Usher featuring Young Thug

"Sorry" - Beyoncé

WINNER: "Work" - Rihanna featuring Drake

R&B Artist of the Year:

Beyoncé

Bryson Tiller

Rihanna

WINNER: The Weeknd

Usher

R&B Album of the Year: Anti - Rihanna

Latin Song of the Year:

"Ay Mi Dios" - IAmChino featuring Pitbull, Yandel and El Chacal

"De Pies A Cabeza" - Mana featuring Nicky Jam

WINNER: "Duele El Corazon" - Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin

"La Carretera" - Prince Royce

"Ya Me Enteré" - Reik featuring Nicky Jam

Latin Artist of the Year:

Enrique Iglesias

J Balvin

WINNER: Nicky Jam

Prince Royce

Yandel

Best New Latin Artist: (New Category)

Carlos Rivera

Christian Daniel

WINNER: CNCO

IAmChino

Sofia Reyes

Latin Album of the Year: Energía - J Balvin

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

"Amor Del Bueno" - Calibre 50

"Cicatrices" - Regulo Caro

"Me Está Gustando" - Banda Los Recoditos

"¿Por Qué Terminamos?" - Gerardo Ortiz

WINNER: "Solo Con Verte" - Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

Banda Los Recoditos

WINNER: Calibre 50

Gerardo Ortiz

Remmy Valenzuela

Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Recuerden Mi Estilo - Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Best New R&B Artist: (New Category)

Belly

WINNER: Bryson Tiller

Dreezy

Kayla Brianna

Ro James

Best New Regional Mexican Artist: (New Category)

Adriel Favela

Banda Los Sebastianes

Cheyo Carrillo

WINNER: Joss Favela

La Séptima Banda

Best Tour: A Head Full of Dreams Tour - Coldplay

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

"7 Years" - Lukas Graham

"Came Here to Forget" - Blake Shelton

"Cheap Thrills" - Sia featuring Sean Paul

"Closer" - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

"Heathens" - twenty one pilots

WINNER: "Love Yourself" - Justin Bieber

"Scars To Your Beautiful" - Alessia Cara

"Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" - Adele

"Too Good" – Drake featuring Rihanna

"You Should Be Here" - Cole Swindell

Best Collaboration: *Socially Voted Category

"Cheap Thrills" - Sia featuring Sean Paul

"Closer" - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

"Don't Let Me Down" - The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

"This Is What You Came For" - Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna

WINNER: "Work" - Rihanna featuring Drake

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

"All I Ask" - Bruno Mars

WINNER: "Ex's and Oh's" - Fifth Harmony

"Fast Car" - Justin Bieber

"Hands to Myself" - DNCE

"Here" - Shawn Mendes

"How Will I Know" - Ariana Grande

"Love on the Brain" - Kelly Clarkson

"Purple Rain" - Jennifer Hudson and the cast of The Color Purple

"Sound of Silence" - Disturbed

"Too Good" - Zara Larsson

Best Song from a Movie: *Socially Voted Category

"Can't Stop the Feeling" - Justin Timberlake (Trolls)

"Falling for You" - Ellie Goulding (Bridget Jones's Baby)

WINNER: "Girls Talk Boys" - 5 Seconds of Summer (Ghostbusters)

Heathens" - twenty one pilots (Suicide Squad)

"Just Like Fire" - P!nk (Alice Through the Looking Glass)

Best Music Video: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category

"Can't Stop the Feeling" - Justin Timberlake

"Don't Let Me Down" - The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

"Formation" - Beyoncé

"Hasta El Amanecer" - Nicky Jam

"Heathens" - twenty one pilots

"Hymn for the Weekend" - Coldplay

"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" - Mike Posner

"Pillowtalk" - ZAYN

"Side to Side" - Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj

"This Is What You Came For" - Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna

"Work" - Rihanna featuring Drake

"Work From Home" - Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Best Underground Alternative Band: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category

Hey Violet

WINNER: Pierce the Veil

PVRIS

Sleeping With Sirens

Tonight Alive

Social Star Award: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category

Alex Aiono from YouTube

Baby Ariel from Musical.ly

Emma McGann from YouNow

Hailey Knox from YouNow

WINNER: Jack and Jack from Snapchat

Jacob Sartorius from Musical.ly

Marcus Perez from Facebook

Steph Clavin from Instagram

Todrick Hall from YouTube

xYego from Smule

Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell: *Socially Voted Category

5 Seconds of Summer - 5SOSFam

Ariana Grande - Arianators

Beyoncé - Beyhive

Britney Spears - Britney Army

Demi Lovato - Lovatics

WINNER: Fifth Harmony - Harmonizers

Justin Bieber - Beliebers

Katy Perry - KatyCats

Lady Gaga - Little Monsters

Rihanna - Rihanna Navy

Selena Gomez - Selenators

Shawn Mendes - Mendes Army

twenty one pilots - #twentyonepilots