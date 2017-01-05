Wizkid Singer, Wande Coal to collaborate on mixtape

The Starboy reveals he will be dropping four mixtapes with many collaborations on it in 2017, starting with "Sounds From The Other Side".

  Published:
Wizkid Daddy Yo play

Wizkid 'Daddy Yo'

(Instagram)

Wizkid has come out to reveal he will be dropping four mixtapes in 2017, and will include collaborations from friends in the industry.

He goes on to say the releases will start with "Sounds From The other Side" and that he will be working with talented vocalist Wande Coal on a mixtape.

 

 

The Starboy went through 2016 without a body of work and still emerged Artiste of the Year at various award shows - MAMA 2016, Headies 2016, Soundcity MVPs 2016 and more.

His late 2016 single 'Daddy yo' featuring Efya is currently on the lips of many, with millions of his fans feeling the vibe.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

