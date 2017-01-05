Wizkid Singer, Wande Coal to collaborate on mixtape

Wizkid has come out to reveal he will be dropping four mixtapes in 2017, and will include collaborations from friends in the industry.

He goes on to say the releases will start with "Sounds From The other Side" and that he will be working with talented vocalist Wande Coal on a mixtape.

4 mixtape's 2017! With some of my amazing friends! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The Starboy went through 2016 without a body of work and still emerged Artiste of the Year at various award shows - MAMA 2016, Headies 2016, Soundcity MVPs 2016 and more.

His late 2016 single 'Daddy yo' featuring Efya is currently on the lips of many, with millions of his fans feeling the vibe.