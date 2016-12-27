Home > Buzz >

Wizkid :  Singer thinks back on career journey; the era before the fame

Wizkid :  Singer thinks back on career journey; the era before the fame

The singer revealed that he started his music career in a small studio located at the residence of DJ Stramborella.

It wasn't all fancy rides and exotic girls for Nigerian pop singer, Wizkid, during his early venture into music.

The singer actually slugged it out in a tiny song recording studio, hoping for a big break that can catapult him into stardom.

Wizkid play

Wizkid

(Instagram)

 

He is now in that era, a time when he can easily afford to 'ignore' a bold handshake from one of his admirers.

The Starboy Entertainment artiste might be one of the biggest African artistes at the moment, but it wasn't all sparkles for him.

Wizkid used to be just an upcoming artiste who did his song recording in the pad of DJ Stramborella.

The latter and the 'Daddy yo' songster took their fans on a trip down memory lane in a recent Instagram video post.

DJ Stramborella and Wizkid. play

DJ Stramborella and Wizkid.

(Instagram)

 

Both reminisced about the singer's early start into music between laughters, clearly full of thanks for the countless opportunities that lay in wait for him.

It has been a big year for Wizkid who won a number of awards in the year 2016.

Wizkid play

Wizkid

 

His most recent accolade is the Artiste of the Year recognition which he won at The Headies 2016.

