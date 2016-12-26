Wizkid :  Singer tenders apology to Ugandan fans, plans new concert dates

Wizkid has apologised for failing to honour his planned concert in Uganda, which he owed to needing bed rest as prescribed by doctors.

He however seems to have recuperated as he found his way to Nigeria and went on to perform at the Rhythm unplugged event held on Friday, December 23, 2016.

It had been earlier reported some days ago by FACE TV that Wizkid and his manager, Sunday Are, were wanted by the Ugandan authorities, to answer to why Wizkid failed to make his billed performance on Saturday, December 3 in Kampala.

Replying to a passionate Ugandan fan on Twitter, who stressed his wish for Wizkid to perform in his country, Wizkid assured the fan that he and his team are working on rescheduling the concert, writing “I just wanna make music and perform to my people! Y’all forgive me for everything else! Way up! Stay up."

Working on dates to come see u guys! Y'all knw i'm just here to spread good vibes and positive energy! Love my Ugan… https://t.co/jges1hXybt — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

I just wanna make music and perform to my people! Y'all forgive me for everything else! Way up! Stay up! #DaddyYo! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The Starboy made waves in his home country Nigeria, performing for the teeming fans at the Rhythm unplugged music event on Friday, December 23, performing his string of hit songs 'In my bed', 'Caro' among others. The event also saw Psquare, Olamide among other top acts raise the roof at event.

The 'Ojuelegba' crooner recently dropped a new song for the fans titled 'Daddy yo' featuring signed Ghanaian singer Efya.