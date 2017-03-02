Wizkid Singer has sorted all of his business, now it’s time to sort fans with music

The business has been sorted now. It’s time for Wizkid to buckle up and sort out his adoring fans with music.

  • Published:

Wizkid Singer, Nas, others to headline UK Wireless Festival 2017
New Music Wizkid - 'Sweet love'
Wizkid Singer to release album "Sounds From The Other Side" in the summer
Don Jazzy Is Mavin Records the most overcrowded in Nigeria?
M.I Abaga How important is it for legends to release new music?
King Sunny Ade KSA no longer performing at Coachella Festival
New Music Wale - 'Soke' freestyle (Burna Boy cover)
DNA Twins Everything you need to know about Don Jazzy's new artists
Wizkid 'Sweet love' [Video]
Wizkid Pop star signs new deal with Sony's RCA Records

What a day it has been for Wizkid. One in which execution met months of planning, and the singer is having the time of his life.

Wizkid finally signed his deal with RCA Records, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment, which according to sources who spoke with Pulse, it’s a multi-album deal. The Nigerian singer sealed it at the label offices, and had an announcement made.

We have always known that a deal with Sony Music and RCA was in the offing from last year. Everything was already agreed in principle, and the process to seal it was ongoing. Where Davido’s deal with Sony Music moved like whirlwind, Wizkid’s dragged worse than a snail.

Every day had a new Wizkid speculation, and as the stories climbed, the man’s fame did. He won almost every top award on the continent, got a Grammy nomination, was featured on some of the best songs on the planet, and now, he has his deal in the bag.

Wizkid and executives of RCA Records play

Wizkid and executives of RCA Records

(RCA Records)

 

"We are thrilled to welcome WizKid to the RCA Records family, RCA Records chairman and CEO Peter Edge said. “He has become a superstar in the African music scene and will be a game-changer in bringing African music to the world. We are extremely excited to have him as a part of RCA and are eager for the journey ahead."

Wizkid is generally regarded as the man who would bring the ‘African’ music to the world, on a mainstream level. The improved penetration of internet in Africa has resulted in the export of our music via social media to every part of the world. Major metro areas such as Lagos, Nairobi, Accra, Johannesburg, and Luanda are pushing the sounds on the continent global via the hyper-connectivity that the internet provides.

Wizkid is the most likely to find the breakthrough, and the RCA deal gives him the tool to do it. He has the tools to make good that potential that everyone sees in him. Now he needs to begin the real work.

Wizkid play

Wizkid

(Instagram)

 

"It’s hard for me to describe what I do, since I work with rhythms from Afro-Beat, reggae, hip-hop, dance hall and others," Wizkid told Billboard in a statement. "What’s important to me is for music to be real, authentic, raw and timeless. I don’t wanna be boxed in to any one genre."

The real work involves the music. The real work requires him to drop major projects that would propel both him and the continent into other markets. In 2016, during all the hype that accompanied his success, Wizkid only released two singles – ‘Shabba’, and Daddy Yo’.  That’s release rate is poor for a pop star.

That can be excused as the singer was sorting out his Sony business. But with the new deal signed, he is out of excuses. There’s nothing limiting the man from just getting out the music, and pushing through with an album.

The business has been sorted now. It’s time for Wizkid to buckle up and sort out his adoring fans with music. He needs to start releasing enough music to match up with the hype, the press and the expectation.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Instagram @joeyakan

Top 3

1 Don Jazzy Mavin's boss signs Johnny Drille, Poe, DNA Twins to record labelbullet
2 Made Men Music Group The rise and fall of Ubi Franklin and Iyanya’s...bullet
3 Wizkid Is pop star cut off from the struggles of the common man?bullet

Buzz

Reggae artist involved in Italy chaos
Winning Jah Reggae artist involved in Italy chaos
Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy Is Mavin Records the most overcrowded in Nigeria?
M.I Abaga
M.I Abaga How important is it for legends to release new music?
King Sunny Ade
King Sunny Ade KSA no longer performing at Coachella Festival