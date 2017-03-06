Wizkid, Runtown Are Nigerian singers sitting on the greatest African pop album ever released?

Take a moment and imagine what Wizkid and Runtown could create together in an album. Let the vision of that possibility overpower you, as you take into context all the goodness that both artists could offer.

Recently I was at Runtown’s house to shoot a documentary on the making and origins of his smash hit single ‘Mad over you’. After a successful shoot, while cooling off from all of that camera time, scripts and repeated takes, we began a conversation.

One of the most important revelations from that conversation was the volume of songs the singer had recorded, and the number of unreleased collaborations he has with numerous artistes. Runtown is a producer, and he works with sound in many ways that sometimes cannot be understood by the Nigerian market.

But of all the recordings with artistes, the most striking are his works with Wizkid.

Runtown and Wizkid have recorded enough songs for a joint album, but they are sitting on a lot of hard drives, and passing time away while the industry moves.

“I and Wizkid have a lot of songs together, but the time is not right to release them yet.” He says, right in the center of his bedroom.

This is not an uncommon practice in Lagos. The biggest artistes in the country maintain their superiority by recording new music in different studios, with different artistes. It’s their day and night job. Their one and only core requirement as musicians. Wizkid, who is currently the greatest African artist at the moment has recorded in virtually every studio and with everyone.

And sometimes, a great artiste finds another great artiste, and they go on a recording spree spanning several weeks and months, and creating some amazing music along the way. That’s how joint albums are born. That’s how the greatest projects are made. When passion meets connection and collaboration ensues.

Runtown and Wizkid, two immensely skilled artistes have connected, and the results have been pop gems so far. Two of those songs have been released – ‘ Bend down pause’ and ‘ Lagos to Kampala’. They were housed on Runtown’s 2015 album “Ghetto University”, and they are hits.

Imagine what promise the rest of their collaboration holds. If we have an album that has the potential to produce melodies, beats and lyrics of that quality, then we just might be looking at the biggest pop album Nigeria has ever seen. Maybe Africa has ever seen.

Wizkid himself is not against collaboration projects. According to Starboy, he has a forthcoming EP with Wande Coal, which would be a part of his four planned releases. Runtown could come good if their respective teams seat at the table and work out a way to make it happen.

Hits upon hits would rain from that album, and coupled with the power of their celebrities and the marketing, we could just have the greatest project to ever come out of the country.

This is the perfect time for it. Nigerian music is on a wave right now, attaining more reach and penetration. Wizkid already has his deal with Sony Music Entertainment and RCA to lean on for support and structure. With such an album out, it will be a shut down.

Let’s do this. Let’s have more great music out.