Wizkid, Chance The Rapper, Nas among many other stars will headline the London 2017 Wireless Music Festival.

Our guys @YungenPlayDirty @wizkidayo & @djcharlesy will all be #DISTURBINGWIRELESS this year https://t.co/JtynvigjXo — DISTURBING LONDON (@DisturbingLDN) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The annual event is said to take place between July 7 - July 9 at Finsbury Park, London.

Wizkid's performance takes place on day 3 of the event, July 9, 2017.

The Starboy who just got unveiled as a Sony Music RCA artist according to online sources will be dropping the album "Sounds From The Other Side" in summer of June 9, 2017.