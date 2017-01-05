Wizkid Do not look forward to singer's new albums and EPs

Wizkid is back at it in 2017, doing what he knows how to do best. I am not referring to his music, or his penchant to get by at the top by having the most minimal output by a top artiste on the continent.

I’m talking about his promises to release new full-length projects. These promises are usually empty, hold no water, and come exclusively on Twitter, before being altered, ignored and deleted.

There’s history about this. In 2015, the singer was widely tipped to release his third studio album. The previous year, he had come through with the polarizing “Ayo (Joy)” album, which effectively ended his association with record label EME. Speculation had become feverish, and everyone was in full anticipatory mode for the project to drop.

But after attending the 40 birthday celebration of 2face Idibia’s Fortified’ concert where the legend was widely celebrated across the country for his contribution towards the art, Wizkid found the perfect excuse to postpone that album.

“They never stop trying to bring me down, But God's light forever shines,” the singer said. “Celebrated the legend 2face Idibia last night! Epic! Made me realize how much I need to fuck the game up! So I'm moving my album to sometime next year! But my EP drops Next month! October! 10tracks! 10 videos! What a time to be alive!”

Till date, we are still waiting for those 10 tracks. 2015 rolled by, and Wizkid continued to drop singles the entire calendar year had only two singles ‘Baba Nla’ and ‘Expensive shit’. But he also got the Drake connection, and the remix of Ójuelegba’ was born. But there was no album, EP, nor mixtape. No promised 10 tracks of musical brilliance to blow us all away. Nothing came. Nothing.

In 2016, the singer continued to promise the world an album, and heightened the clamor by collaborating with various stars. Sadly, no project came from all of these. Wizkid continued the promise to drop new projects, but nothing came of it.

Now it’s January, and the singer is back with his old tricks.

Four EPs are contained in his latest declaration. Wande Coal has one in there. ‘His friends’ have another. He has the rest to himself. How nice.

But Wizkid should not be trusted. His words are not usually followed up by action. Do not anticipate a new project from Wizkid until you see it in digital stores and physical copies being hawked on the streets.

Wizkid’s talk is just talk. Do not expect more.