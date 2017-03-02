Winning Jah Reggae artist involved in Italy chaos

The show organised by The Gambian Association for Cultural Events and Reggae music star, Winning Jah at the Olympic Stadium Pinerolo, Italy on February 25, 2017 was marred by persons without gate pass who tried to force their way in.

The show was initially scheduled to hold at the Sabo Latino Club, Torino on December 12, 2016, was postponed to January 25, 2017, due to the successful ticket sales.

The President of the Gambian Association for Cultural Events, Salifu Mutalla and co-organiser, Amina Samba noticed the possible risk for spectators in an incompatible space and applied the Italian national sanitary law, ASL.TO 3.

In December 2016, Mutalla booked Jah via his management to perform at a show in Italy. The event was rescheduled to February 2017 without the knowledge of both Jah and his management. On hearing this new arrangement, Jah instructed his management to refund the money and later stated that he came out to show love to his fans.

Jah who performed two of his songs dedicated to the new Gambian president, ‘Rude Boy’and ‘Mr Big Man’claims that he and his team were informed last minute about the change, he added that he only came to show love to his fans because they have consistently shown him love.

“I was never informed by the booking agent about the recent date for the posted gig, but I only came to show love to my Fans, because you showed me love,” he stated. He added that he instructed his management to return the money for the gig to the organizers.

The event was cancelled by Public Officers [Polizia] after unending threats from hoodlums and fans who couldn’t get tickets. The Reggae legend was sneaked out of the premises on his wheelchair. Security guards decided to respond aggressively hitting the public with Bartons, tear gas to restore order at the Olympic Stadium.

In an interview with Naij in January 2017, Jaw stated that he would not accept or attend any profitable concert in 2017.

Mutalla has since apologised to those who sustained injuries during the chaos.

"Sorry for all that happened at the Stadium, next concert will be a discount for everyone, accept my apology, there was confusion somewhere" Mutalla tweeted.

This is a feature by Gambian Association for Cultural Events