William Onyeabor, a synth funk musician dies at the age of 70.

The musician, according to The Luaka Bop label died in his sleep on Monday January 16, 2017.

Onyeabor began his career in 1977, where he composed, and self-released nine albums of electronic funk over his lifetime, albums which he recorded, pressed and printed at his pressing plant in Southeast Nigeria, Wilfilms Limited.

Between 1977 - 1985, Onyeabor recorded, pressed and printed a series of synth-funk albums such as "Good name" and "Fantastic man".

Sometime in 1985, William became a devout christian and stopped recording music, living with regrets that most songs he recorded in the past were not praising God.

In 2013, David Byrne’s Luaka Bop label released Who Is William Onyeabor?, the first compilation of his work authorized in America. One of his records 'Fantastic man' featuring The Atomic Bomb and David Byrne was featured on The Jimmy Fallon show.

On giving his life to Christ, Onyeabor became secluded and wouldn't speak about anything else apart from God.

According to David Byrne's Luaka Bop label, "William Onyeabor would never speak about himself and for a long time refused many of the interview requests that came his way,” continues the statement. “Having become Born Again in the latter part of life, he only wanted to speak about God.

We would like to send our deepest condolences to his family and thank each and every one of you who has helped share the love for his music around the world.”

Onyeabor went on to become president of the musician's union in hometown Enugu and chairman of local football team Enugu Rangers.

He survived by wife, four children and grandchildren.