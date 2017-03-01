Waje Promo photos, trailer for singer's new video 'Mountain' ft South African singer Lira

The song 'Mountain',celebrates the persistence ,resilience and spirit of the African individual especially the women in our society.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

State Of The Music 5 classes of Nigerian women who inspire our musicians
Odunsi "The engine" This young music genius is on course to unleash a masterpiece album to the world
Top 10 with Abiola 10 hottest love songs that rocked February 2017
Mai Atafo 'Stay with me' ft Praiz, Waje [Video]

Nigerian diva Waje has shared the preview visual of her forthcoming single 'Mountain' featuring South Africa’s multi-platinum selling singer Lira.

Waje in video clip of song ' Mountain' feat Lira play

Waje in video clip of song ' Mountain' feat Lira

(Waje)

 

Waje makes a bold style statement in 2017 with her debut of a side swept blonde bob on the set of her upcoming video ‘Mountain’.

play Waje in 'Mountain' video clip (Waje)

 

Waje’s new edgy look makes a daring mix of structure and free flowing bohemian femininity. The video was styled by Yummie Ogbebor with outfits from Tiffany Amber and Ejiro Amos Tafiri. Lira’s outfit was from Moofa Designs. Make up by Tolani and hair by Ugo Make Me. The video was produced by Jennifer Alegieuno and directed by Clarence Peters.

Waje in video clip of song ' Mountain' feat Lira play

Waje in video clip of song ' Mountain' feat Lira

(WAJE)

 

Featuring South Africa’s multi-platinum selling singer Lira, ‘Mountain’ was first performed by Waje on The Voice Nigeria in 2016.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Made Men Music Group The rise and fall of Ubi Franklin and Iyanya’s...bullet
2 Don Jazzy Mavin's boss signs Johnny Drille, Poe, DNA Twins to record labelbullet
3 Tiwa Savage Watch singer perform at Essence Black Music Festivalbullet

Buzz

Wizkid and Tania
State Of The Music 5 classes of Nigerian women who inspire our musicians
Migos How this music group changed Hip-Hop with one song
Mr Eazi Singer's "Accra To Lagos" Mixtape debuts at number 4 on Billboard World Album Chart
Chordratic-My-Love
Top 10 with Abiola 10 hottest love songs that rocked February 2017