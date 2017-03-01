Nigerian diva Waje has shared the preview visual of her forthcoming single 'Mountain' featuring South Africa’s multi-platinum selling singer Lira.

Waje makes a bold style statement in 2017 with her debut of a side swept blonde bob on the set of her upcoming video ‘Mountain’.

Waje’s new edgy look makes a daring mix of structure and free flowing bohemian femininity. The video was styled by Yummie Ogbebor with outfits from Tiffany Amber and Ejiro Amos Tafiri. Lira’s outfit was from Moofa Designs. Make up by Tolani and hair by Ugo Make Me. The video was produced by Jennifer Alegieuno and directed by Clarence Peters.

Featuring South Africa’s multi-platinum selling singer Lira, ‘Mountain’ was first performed by Waje on The Voice Nigeria in 2016.