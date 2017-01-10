Victoria Kimani, Vanessa Mdee Watch singers' performances at the Soundcity MVP Awards 2016

The female acts repping East Africa do their thing on stage performing their old and new songs.

  • Published:
Victoria Kimani Soundcity MVPS 2016 play

Victoria Kimani performing at the Soundcity MVP awards 2016

(Soundcity TV)

Vanessa Mdee and Victoria Kimani were among the line-up of artists who rocked the Soundcity MVP 2016 stage.

The Soundcity Awards MVP Music Festival 2016 took place on December 29, 2016 at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

Performing her song 'My money' and old favourite 'Show', the Chocolate city artiste in her sexy and confident aura took her time to entertain the audience.

Vanessa Mdee performing at the Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 play

Vanessa Mdee performing at the Soundcity MVP Awards 2016

(Soundcity TV)

 

Tanzanian sweetheart Vanessa Mdee aka Veemoney performed her latest song 'Cash madame', as she made an effort to carry the audience along with her performance.

Enjoy the performances by the African divas on the night.

