Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, M.anifest, Eugy among others lead the list of exciting acts that have been nominated for honours.
The 18th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Festival is just around the corner, as nominees have been unveiled across various categories.
African Artist of the Year, Hip-Hop Song of the Year, and Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year categories among others are looking very interesting.
See nominees list below.
Stonebwoy
Ras Kuuku
Samini
Ebony
Rudebwoy Ranking
MzVee
Bisa Kdei
Becca
Kofi Kinaata
Joe Mettle
Piesie Esther
Sonnie Badu
Jeshrun Okyere
Nacee
Guru - Samba feat. Singlet
Donzy - Club feat. Piesie and Sarkodie
Flowking Stone - Go Low
Sarkodie - RNS
Criss Waddle - Bie Gya feat. Stonebwoy
Kofi Kinaata - Sweet Pie
VVIP - Alhaji feat. Patoranking
E.L - Kaabu Ame
Eugy - Dance For Me feat. mr Eazi
Article Wan - Solo
Joey B - U x me
Medikal - Too Risky feat. Sister Derby
Adina - Too Late
Vision DJ - Grind feat. A.I
M.anifest - god MC
Sarkodie - Trumpet feat. Tee Phlow, Koo Ntakra, Strongman, Pappy Kojo, Donzy, & Medikal
E.L - Lalafalama
Medikal - Confirm remix feat. Sarkodie
Edem - Egboame remix feat. Tee Phlow, Cabum, Gemini, Ayat, Mac M, Medikal, Darko, & Bebelino
Okyeame Kwame - Tension feat. Cabum, Medikal & Sister Derby
Medikal
Nii Funny
Fancy Gadam
Article Wan
Feli Nuna
Ebony
Rudebwoy Ranking
Eugy
Patoranking
Mr Eazi
Runtown
Tekno
Nathaniel Bassey
Nacee - Me ne wo aa
Akwaboah - Hello feat. Sarkodie
Joey B - U x Me
Trigmatic - Motromodwo feat. A.I
Becca - Beshiwo
MzVee - Nobody Else
Piesie Esther - Agye won nsam
Petrah - My Man
Ogya Mensah - Get Serious
Afriyie - Here to Stay
Joe Mettle - Onwanwani
Akwaboah - Hello
Sonnie Badu - Still You Reign
Ernest Opoku - Yewo Nyame a yewo adze
Wiyaala - Leno
Okyeame Kwame - Small small feat. MzVee
Nacee - Yewo Nyame a yewo adze feat. Ernest Opoku
Flowking Stone - Rapping Drums
Manifest - W'ani aba feat. Bisa K'Dei
Edem - Nyedzilo feat. Rekaado Banks
Kill Beatz - Too Late
Kofi Kinaata - Confession
Guru
EL
Flowking Stone
Medikal
Sarkodie
M.anifest
Joey B
Flowking Stone - Fire Bon Dem RMX
EL - Love God
Meidkal - Connect
Yaa Pono (Ponobiom) - Mind on Money
M.anifest - 100%
Sarkodie - Fire Bon Dem RMX