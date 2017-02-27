The 18th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Festival is just around the corner, as nominees have been unveiled across various categories.

African Artist of the Year, Hip-Hop Song of the Year, and Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year categories among others are looking very interesting.

See nominees list below.

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Stonebwoy

Ras Kuuku

Samini

Ebony

Rudebwoy Ranking

MzVee

Highlife Artiste of the Year

Bisa Kdei

Becca

Kofi Kinaata

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Joe Mettle

Piesie Esther

Sonnie Badu

Jeshrun Okyere

Nacee

Hiplife Song of the Year

Guru - Samba feat. Singlet

Donzy - Club feat. Piesie and Sarkodie

Flowking Stone - Go Low

Sarkodie - RNS

Criss Waddle - Bie Gya feat. Stonebwoy

Kofi Kinaata - Sweet Pie

VVIP - Alhaji feat. Patoranking

Afro-pop Song of the Year

E.L - Kaabu Ame

Eugy - Dance For Me feat. mr Eazi

Article Wan - Solo

Joey B - U x me

Medikal - Too Risky feat. Sister Derby

Adina - Too Late

Vision DJ - Grind feat. A.I

Hip-hop Song of the Year

M.anifest - god MC

Sarkodie - Trumpet feat. Tee Phlow, Koo Ntakra, Strongman, Pappy Kojo, Donzy, & Medikal

E.L - Lalafalama

Medikal - Confirm remix feat. Sarkodie

Edem - Egboame remix feat. Tee Phlow, Cabum, Gemini, Ayat, Mac M, Medikal, Darko, & Bebelino

Okyeame Kwame - Tension feat. Cabum, Medikal & Sister Derby

Best New Act

Medikal

Nii Funny

Fancy Gadam

Article Wan

Feli Nuna

Ebony

Rudebwoy Ranking

Eugy

African Artist of the year

Patoranking

Mr Eazi

Runtown

Tekno

Nathaniel Bassey

Record of the year

Nacee - Me ne wo aa

Akwaboah - Hello feat. Sarkodie

Adina - Too late

Joey B - U x Me

Trigmatic - Motromodwo feat. A.I

Best Female Vocalist

Adina - Tool Late

Becca - Beshiwo

MzVee - Nobody Else

Piesie Esther - Agye won nsam

Petrah - My Man

Best Male Vocalist

Ogya Mensah - Get Serious

Afriyie - Here to Stay

Joe Mettle - Onwanwani

Akwaboah - Hello

Sonnie Badu - Still You Reign

Ernest Opoku - Yewo Nyame a yewo adze

Best Music Video of the Year

Wiyaala - Leno

Okyeame Kwame - Small small feat. MzVee

Nacee - Yewo Nyame a yewo adze feat. Ernest Opoku

Flowking Stone - Rapping Drums

Manifest - W'ani aba feat. Bisa K'Dei

Edem - Nyedzilo feat. Rekaado Banks

Songwriter of the Year

Joe Mettle - Onwanwani

Kill Beatz - Too Late

Kofi Kinaata - Confession

Nacee - Yewo Nyame a yewo adze

Hiplife/Hip pop artiste of the year

Guru

EL

Flowking Stone

Medikal

Sarkodie

M.anifest

Joey B

Best Rapper of the Year

Flowking Stone - Fire Bon Dem RMX

EL - Love God

Meidkal - Connect

Yaa Pono (Ponobiom) - Mind on Money

M.anifest - 100%

Sarkodie - Fire Bon Dem RMX