Vector, Ycee Why beef between these rappers isn’t right for the art

An open beef between Vector and Ycee is good for the blogs, but it is bad for the art.

Don’t we want some beef? Don’t we all want to juicy details from the top websites and blogs about two top artistes slugging it out on social media and going low?

Wouldn’t you want to see more artistes physically attacking each other and fighting themselves over perceived slight, or industry disrespect? Wouldn’t that make Nigeria collectively achieve orgasm, and lie down on their backs thanking God for the gift of the music industry, and how it keeps on giving?

Neutrals love a fight. They love to have artistes tear away the veneer of happiness and inclusiveness, to reveal more deep-sited animosity and disgust towards each other.

That’s why beefs are a big hit. Olamide and Don Jazzy engaged in it briefly last year, and up until today, according to many, it is still the biggest event that has occurred in music over the past year.

Ycee and Vector could have been an issue too. They could have spiralled out of control, had Vector chosen to go low, and engage Ycee.

Vector Lafiaji Concert 2016 play

Vector Lafiaji Concert 2016

 

The purported enmity between both talented emcees was reported to have started as a result of Ycee's write-up dissing Vector for forcing punchlines on the song 'King Kong'. "Yemi Alade was looking for Johnny because Walker had to walk", the line in the song goes. This saw Ycee say "Lmao, WTF is that? Punchline no be by force!"

But Vector, who was well-placed as the offended artiste was bigger than that, he missed the beef, and moved on to continue the march in his career.

Many will call him weak for such a move. Others will praise him as mature. But the truth is, such a beef isn’t truly healthy for business.

Vector has always sold himself as a role model, one who the young kids who want to do rap music would study and gather inspiration. Beef sends the wrong signals, and demystifies him.

Vector Lafiaji Concert 2016 play

Vector Lafiaji Concert 2016

 

And for business purposes, we can’t have open beef get in the way of making money. The music industry is an extremely small place, with a few players controlling all the resources. An open beef between Vector and Ycee means they will always have to operate in the same circles, use the same producer, and chase the same clients.

When it all comes down to it, there would be a conscious decision by investors and more to engage one or the other, splitting their money when they can work together and collectively fly. A Vector and Ycee beef wouldn’t have advanced Hip-hop in any way, or pushed the culture forward.

play

 

Globally, music has moved past its war paths, and ushered itself into an era of progress, inclusion and collaboration. We now artistes preaching the gospel of peace as a prerequisite for progress and how much the art can heal and strengthen. It would be a shame to be backwards in Nigeria, and not lead by example.

And although the devil in all of us would rather have a good show of fight on, for the greater good, we need peace not war in the art.

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. An multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Instagram @joeyakan

