Ubi Franklin 'What we did was a preliminary signing', TripleMG boss on Tekno Sony deal

The artiste manager explains that the Tekno deal signed is preliminary and they would be going forward to wrap it up.

Artiste manager and record label executive talks about Tekno's Sony deal, music structure, signing artistes and more.

Speaking with Linda Ikeji Music on whether the Sony deal restricts Tekno in any way, Franklin says nothing has changed, and Tekno would still carry on with his business in Nigeria while Sony handles his affairs on the other side.

On why the music company Sony was yet to announce the singer's deal officially, Ubi attributes logistics constraints to the cause of the deal stalling.

"We were in a very busy period, it was difficult for us to travel, it's not something that you go and travel, do, stay for one day and come back, so what they did was to seal up something before next year, so what we did was a preliminary signing, we'd been going back and forth for about three, four months, when the contract was right, we had to sign our copy here and send it to them, when we go back there, we would pick up our copy, the one they have signed, that's when we will officially announce it," he further explained.

Ubi also talks about influencing Tekno's music, relationship with Iyanya since leaving TripleMG, how he became a music business executive, structure as a major factor hindering the growth of the industry and more.

"Until we are properly structured, labels will continue fighting artistes, artistes will continue fighting labels," the TripleMG boss notes.

Watch interview for more gists.

